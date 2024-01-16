News Breaking: The PFL x Bellator super-card is set, Feb. 24

Hopefully we can hold out that this won't be on PPV since I don't seen any mention of it.
 
Can't believe I'm saying this but this is an amazing card. I'm so shook right now. Even has Pico on the undercard. As well as Biaggio for that trademark PFL lolness.
 
No Patchy Mix. No Usman Nurmagomedov.
Will likely cost too more than $50.

On a positive note, elbows are allowed, the fights are 3 rounds, we get to see Eblin, and it starts at 3 PM ET.
 
its not bad but to me its not wow, its ok, few good fights but I mean Bader in the main event? that WW fight will be the shits, elben runs over Impa. Pitbull fight is cool and I like AJ/Clay. Santos/Yoel is gonna be awful but just feels like this could have been better.

I mean no cyborg/Harrison completely shits the bed. and then its a PPV you're asking fans to pay 50+ dollars for. They should have made this a free event.

Boxing themselves in with champ vs champ kind of hurts it too rather than just making the best card. To me Nemkov challenging Bader for title is much more interesting.

If this had Cyborg/harrison, you give Nemkov the Bader fight, elben/Brunson, Loughnane vs Pico, then you mix in the AJ/clay and santos/yoel and maybe throw Dakota on there vs a Bellator flyweight it would have been a much stronger offering and PPV.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
No Patchy Mix. No Usman Nurmagomedov.
Will likely cost too more than $50.

On a positive note, elbows are allowed, the fights are 3 rounds, we get to see Eblin, and it starts at 3 PM ET.
yeah 3rds really helps cause some of those fights going 5 rounds with PFL's pacing would be unwatchable.
 
CC27 said:
yeah 3rds really helps cause some of those fights going 5 rounds with PFL's pacing would be unwatchable.
Yeah I didn’t even mention the narcoleptic pacing and sub POV porn level production in my negatives because I figured that was a given.

“Co-leader”?

