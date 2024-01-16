its not bad but to me its not wow, its ok, few good fights but I mean Bader in the main event? that WW fight will be the shits, elben runs over Impa. Pitbull fight is cool and I like AJ/Clay. Santos/Yoel is gonna be awful but just feels like this could have been better.



I mean no cyborg/Harrison completely shits the bed. and then its a PPV you're asking fans to pay 50+ dollars for. They should have made this a free event.



Boxing themselves in with champ vs champ kind of hurts it too rather than just making the best card. To me Nemkov challenging Bader for title is much more interesting.



If this had Cyborg/harrison, you give Nemkov the Bader fight, elben/Brunson, Loughnane vs Pico, then you mix in the AJ/clay and santos/yoel and maybe throw Dakota on there vs a Bellator flyweight it would have been a much stronger offering and PPV.