- Bellator will be useful for PFL fighters who don’t necessarily want to do the season format. Keeps them under the PFL umbrella and away from the UFC and ONE.

- Streaming deals from old regime.

- Establishes rapport with Bellator talents and fans who don’t want to switch to PFL right away.

- Fills in gaps between PFL events.

- Bellator titles still have value to MMA fans.



I honestly don’t see what’s wrong with keeping Bellator around tbh.