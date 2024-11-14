How would you all design the gloves to stop glove grabbing and eye pokes?



The only thing I could think of would be to partially web the gloving at the proximal fingers so they could still grapple but not extend the digits out.



For the wrist, perhaps have some sort of contact taping that showed when finger pressure was applied from the inside and points could be deducted if fighters complained?



No idea how to stop that from a physical mechanics perspective, but it really spoils the mood of the fight when you see guys doing that shit.