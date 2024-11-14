WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 9,203
- Reaction score
- 17,649
The issue is these new gloves have not stopped eyepokes at all, they are happening in every UFC event, since the new gloves came in we've had plenty of eyepokes in every event, it just seems the same to me, not less and not more, just the same.
I wonder if they will keep the Gold color for title fights or not.
I guess he didn't give a shit. And then Jon Jones complained about it.I guess the fighters were complaining about it.