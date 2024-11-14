  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News BREAKING: Dana White confirms the new UFC gloves have been ditched and he has made the decision to permanently switch back to the old gloves.

How would you all design the gloves to stop glove grabbing and eye pokes?

The only thing I could think of would be to partially web the gloving at the proximal fingers so they could still grapple but not extend the digits out.

For the wrist, perhaps have some sort of contact taping that showed when finger pressure was applied from the inside and points could be deducted if fighters complained?

No idea how to stop that from a physical mechanics perspective, but it really spoils the mood of the fight when you see guys doing that shit.
 
giphy.gif
 
The issue is these new gloves have not stopped eyepokes at all, they are happening in every UFC event, since the new gloves came in we've had plenty of eyepokes in every event, it just seems the same to me, not less and not more, just the same.

I wonder if they will keep the Gold color for title fights or not.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
The issue is these new gloves have not stopped eyepokes at all, they are happening in every UFC event, since the new gloves came in we've had plenty of eyepokes in every event, it just seems the same to me, not less and not more, just the same.

I wonder if they will keep the Gold color for title fights or not.
Click to expand...

Forget gloves, there is a simple solution to the eyepokes. Start taking points and they will stop happening. You got guys fighting with their fingers outstretched at their opponents eyes because they know there are no repercussions. The rules already allow for taking a point but the refs are stubborn and refuse to change.
 
Jon Jones: Daddy Dana, I don't like these new gwoves, they weestwickt my finguhs, i mean hands.

Dana: don't worry son, you won't have to use them ever again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pechan
I really hope the UFC didn't spend that much on these new gloves.
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,150
Messages
56,501,483
Members
175,251
Latest member
Duke Lukewarm

Share this page

Back
Top