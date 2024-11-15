  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Were the old gloves a request from Jon Jones and Chris Weidman?

P

prime_lobov

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
129
Reaction score
175
The UFC suddenly decided to switch back to the old gloves. Jones is probably the most prolific eye-poker in MMA history, and Chris Weidman won his last fight with a gameplan of pure eye pokes, including a devastating finish from a 1-2 eyepoke combo. Both fighters are in good standing with the UFC.

Could these two fighters have gone to Dana and requested the old gloves be brought back to help facilitate their eyepoke-heavy gameplans?
 
prime_lobov said:
Could these two fighters have gone to Dana and requested the old gloves be brought back to help facilitate their eyepoke-heavy gameplans?
Click to expand...
tin-foil.gif
 
Haha I was thinking the same thing. Dana actually said there were a lot of complaints about the new gloves and they will be going back to the old gloves for now on.
 
american-psycho-maybe.gif



yes to former, no to latter
 
Jon requested via hunter campbell.

Dana covered his ass from more backlash.
 
I mean do these guys even have 5 more fights in them combined? Seems unlikely they would make concessions for two guys pretty much on the way out
 
capnlarge said:
I mean do these guys even have 5 more fights in them combined? Seems unlikely they would make concessions for two guys pretty much on the way out
Click to expand...


bro, dana would dig up jones' corpse, claim jones were still alive and cart his lifeless body to the octagon in order to try and promote the ufc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,169
Messages
56,502,883
Members
175,252
Latest member
Duke Lukewarm

Share this page

Back
Top