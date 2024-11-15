Were the old gloves a request from Jon Jones and Chris Weidman?

The UFC suddenly decided to switch back to the old gloves. Jones is probably the most prolific eye-poker in MMA history, and Chris Weidman won his last fight with a gameplan of pure eye pokes, including a devastating finish from a 1-2 eyepoke combo. Both fighters are in good standing with the UFC.



Could these two fighters have gone to Dana and requested the old gloves be brought back to help facilitate their eyepoke-heavy gameplans?