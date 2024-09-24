Brian. Noone in all of Europe got the name Brian. So I got it wrong.Brain Shaw is Braun Shaw's smarter older brother.
You can tell he's smart because of his glasses. So whatever he chooses to do, you can bet it will be well thought out. He'll probably make a flow chart of his decision making.
Devon would break his arm offThink he's focusing on arm wrestling now.
He was only doing MMA because someone was willing to put up a lot of money. I think the event is not happening. I don't think Shaw will go into MMA now. Promoters promised 30 million but the contract stated only 3 million. I think there is no real market for freakshow fights. Sport of strongmen doesn't pay much to begin with. They make their money off sponsorships. Even Thor and Hall didn't get paid for their boxing match.
3 million would be a massive amount of money for someone who isn't known in fighting ,Lesnar got 2 million or something like that and he had reputation. He's going to do arm wrestling for peanuts and risk a bigger injury doing that stuff ? Going off what I know about both sports not sure how Shaw would do in fighting bc he doesn't have a mean bone in his body in that sport there's got to be something where a fighter likes the aspect of dominating someone and with punches ,he's not that guy so strength will only go so far .
That's what I meant. Noone's paying him 3 mils. Total smoke and miscalculation. He looks mean and shady to me.
I’d personally rather see Larratt vs Shaw in a mma fight . Lol .
The only time Brian's mean is when he don't eat , shady ?Nah he's a good guy but anyone serious about fighting takes whatever opportunity they get ,he's not going to fight unless it reimburses him in case of injury where he can't put out different you tube content . Brian's not a fighter if he was he'd have done it already bc he had the opportunity most don't get he's still a public figure .
It's supposed to be oil magic money. I think they got tricked by some shady promoter. The picture is legit. He is in the photo with some royalty of that region. They pulled out of the event during the last second.
It's magic oil money. I think they promised 30 million but only coughed up for 3 million. 3 is a lot but guys like Eddie Hall wasted 600k training for that event. He mentioned he probably lost about 7 figures if you count up everything. He spent a little more than 6 months training for that event. Strongman don't make money off their events. They make money doing appearances as brand ambassadors and other type of appearances like seminars/podcasts. They also do collabs with other youtubers to keep their names in the spotlight. So for 6 months they have to cancel their gigs to work on MMA since the prize money was supposed to be higher for the winner. The 30 was what was promised if they showed up. They thought it was legit because they sent over contracts and the local government was involved with the gig.
Really really crazy promised 30 mils. Also did you catch the accidental death insurance, sounds morbid. So would he have gotten 3 mils or was that for the whole card ? He spent a mili for prepration. Did he get private coaches every day. So he´s pretty wealthy to invest that.
That 7 figure part is probably putting his life on hold to train MMA only. He gets privates but it shouldn't be that much. It probably means skipping his other gigs. The popular strongmen make money with their endorsements and social media. Shaw has his own private gym that cost 6 figures to build. Nobody uses it but his family. I don't think he is struggling. He also has his own strongman show that pays competitors 250k. I think they gave out around 2 million total for prizes.
Not sure how 30 million was believable ? Not even Russia would pay out that amount to their athletes ? Not even sure why he would have spent 600 K ..100 K a month ? Even if you add in the cancelled gigs I don't believe he's that busy he couldn't fit most of them in ,you don't train for a fight over 3 months you always have to peak at the right time , he's not an experienced fighter there would be no need to do maximum amount of training for 6 months you'd have something much simpler going into it until the training should get harder .
These guys make decent money off their gigs. They aren't fighters. They weren't looking for a fight and have to learn everything from scratch. They were promised a life changing money for them to put everything aside to learn this new sport. The promoters were supposed to show they had committed some funds to an escrow and that didn't happen either.
Anyone complaining about not getting 30 million simply don’t want to fight .
Hall has trained with mma guys and boxed before , Shaw is definitely better at grappling then Hall despite limited experience, Thor can't box that great but he's above average for a guy in strongman . They simply don't have the time or the right build to be effect in a real cage fight if they fought guys who knew what they were doing unless they outweighed them like 200 pounds …lol .
Eventually the promoters "postponed" the event. It just seemed really sketchy from the beginning. They didn't have promotion for the event even a few weeks leading up to it. Guys like Mitchell Hooper didn't even start training at all because he believed it was going to fall out. He has an interesting take on how he felt that the promoters were just using the fighters and strongmen to get attention for the event. Apparently the event is going to still happen but now it's filled with local talent.