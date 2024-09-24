Brain Shaw

Deaths Head said: 3 million would be a massive amount of money for someone who isn’t known in fighting ,Lesnar got 2 million or something like that and he had reputation. He’s going to do arm wrestling for peanuts and risk a bigger injury doing that stuff ? Going off what I know about both sports not sure how Shaw would do in fighting bc he doesn’t have a mean bone in his body in that sport there’s got to be something where a fighter likes the aspect of dominating someone and with punches ,he’s not that guy so strength will only go so far .



I’d personally rather see Larratt vs Shaw in a mma fight . Lol . Click to expand...

It's magic oil money. I think they promised 30 million but only coughed up for 3 million. 3 is a lot but guys like Eddie Hall wasted 600k training for that event. He mentioned he probably lost about 7 figures if you count up everything. He spent a little more than 6 months training for that event. Strongman don't make money off their events. They make money doing appearances as brand ambassadors and other type of appearances like seminars/podcasts. They also do collabs with other youtubers to keep their names in the spotlight. So for 6 months they have to cancel their gigs to work on MMA since the prize money was supposed to be higher for the winner. The 30 was what was promised if they showed up. They thought it was legit because they sent over contracts and the local government was involved with the gig.