Eddie Hall on potential Ngannou fight: “would rather get f—ed up the a— by the devil than fight Francis Ngannou."

Prior to his fight with Mariusz Pudzianowski, Eddie Hall had his name thrown into the mix for a fight with Francis Ngannou by KSW boss Martin Lewandowski. Despite never having fought a one-on-one MMA bout before at the age of 37, he was touted as a potential opponent.



In an interview with MMA Fighting, the promoter explained: “I’m in touch with the guys from PFL. So, definitely we can talk about this kind of match if they would be willing to share the fighter, no problem. I can say from now that I’m interested to do that, definitely.”



However, Hall hilariously dismissed the idea, telling media after his fight he “would rather get f—ed up the a— by the devil than fight Francis Ngannou. I’m not fighting Francis Ngannou, that’s not happening, no. Let’s just not mention my name anywhere near that name.”



Earlier in that media scrum, Hall made it clear that he wants to participate in fights with other ‘freak’ athletes. He noted that at his level and age, it doesn’t make sense to be pursuing the number one spot even on a promotion like KSW.