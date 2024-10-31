Boxing dreams live on in Congo’s grassroots clubs 50 years after the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’

BY RUTH ALONGA

Updated 1:23 AM BRT, October 30, 2024

Daniella Mulekets, 20, practices Oct. 23, 2024 in the streets of Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, prior to her first professional fight Oct. 26 on the 50th anniversary of the “Rumble in the Jungle” fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Kinshasa.

(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

While that shadow of suffering and hardship hangs over nearly everything that happens in Goma now, the boxing tournament drew a surprisingly large and enthusiastic crowd to the open-air arena in the Volcans neighborhood.

“The fight of the century between Mohammed Ali and George Foreman inspires every professional boxer,”