Noveltymortar said: Threw away both Bowe fights. Bizarre. He was a tremendously skilled fighter but something was definitely missing.

just unstable, for whatever reason, i just watched the Lennox Lewis fight, looked freaked out that he was hurt and that was it. Didn't take much to make him goofy. It seemed, when he fought Bowe, that he would start to throw low anytime Bowe mounted a rally, which wouldn't have been enough for bowe to take the fight but he couldn't even handle that much pressure. I could bring up the Tyson fight but he can sorta be forgiven for quitting as his face was busted.boxing is 90% mental and even though he had some size, some skills and power, without the mentality, it's a done deal.