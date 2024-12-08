Crime Boston city Democrat councilor arrested on federal public corruption charges

www.boston.com

Boston city councilor arrested on federal public corruption charges, pleads 'not guilty'

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested on federal public corruption charges Friday morning.
Tania Fernandes Anderson allegedly received about $7,000 through a kickback scheme involving a family member who she hired to be part of her staff.​


Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested on federal public corruption charges Friday morning, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Fernandes Anderson was indicted on five counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud and one count of aiding and abetting theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, according to the indictment unsealed Friday.

Prosecutors say Fernandes Anderson conceived of and proposed a kickback scheme involving a family member who she had hired as part of her staff. The scheme involved giving out a large bonus to the family member with the agreement that $7,000 of it would be handed back to the councilor.



She hired her sister and son who gave but was forced to remove them from them from her staff. Tania Fernandes Anderson hired another staffer making them sign s non-disclosure agreements and they paid her $7'000 cash in the bathroom.

Boston really knows how to pick crazy woke and corrupt politicians.
 
It’s time to ban foreign born people from being able to hold positions in government.

I’m a Trump guy as well and that would apply to Musk.
 
You know now Michelle Wu invited Tania Fernandes Andersonv to her Christmas party.
 
Good grief...

She is formerly an illegal, husband in jail for murder... 17 foster kids.... and has only been on the job since 2021....already doing illegal crap? What the??
 
Another Tahoe Tiffeny Supermare Hennyard ?
 
Wait wait, the weaponized liberal Commie DOJ arrested a Democrat?

Impossible.
 
