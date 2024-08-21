Bones looks to be having a good time, but Strickland is concerned for him.

fb_img_1724202017842-jpg.1059182


😄
 

Is Jones on some type of sobriety probation currently from the drug test shit?

https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/7/... over alleged,testing agents, bench trial set
As conditions for his continued release pending a bench trial — with a date still to be determined — Jones was ordered by the court to not violate any laws, he’s not to possess any firearms or dangerous weapons, he’s not allowed to possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs, he has to notify the court if his address changes, he has to maintain contact with his attorney and he has to “avoid all contact” with the alleged victims in the case.
I don't ge the joke
"take that man's keys"?!?!
English is not my language, I just borrowed it.
 
Xoleth said:
I don't ge the joke
"take that man's keys"?!?!
English is not my language, I just borrowed it.
It means Jon Jones he was been quite intoxicated, so somebody must take vehicle keys so he was not become crash.

It was been friendly joke amongst #AmericanWarrior

nksalute.png
Lmk if u need more help broski
 
