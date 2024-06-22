Bobby Knuckles showing there are levels, even at this stage of his career

Arm Barbarian
Just picked Ikram apart.
Whittaker has looked like he might be on the tail end of his career, but when he's firing on all cylinders he's easily one of the consistent top 5 MWs out there.
This was him at his best. Very fast, great placement and variation of strikes.
