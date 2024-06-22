Bobby Knuckles showing there are levels, even at this stage of his career

J'Ghasta said: Yeah suddenly Rob is not past his prime anymore. Its amazing how hes able to magically jump between being past his prime and not past his prime depending on whether or not he loses to the absolute best guys in the division. Click to expand...

Yeah, and it does seem that at times his performances are a bit bipolar.He has nights where he's good, but almost a bit lackadaisical in terms of stepping on the gas pedal.Then he has nights where he is lighting quick and puts on a clinic, especially with his hands.He's for sure one of the fastest MWs out there.