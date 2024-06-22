  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Bobby Knuckles showing there are levels, even at this stage of his career

Yeah suddenly Rob is not past his prime anymore. Its amazing how hes able to magically jump between being past his prime and not past his prime depending on whether or not he loses to the absolute best guys in the division.
 
Yeah suddenly Rob is not past his prime anymore. Its amazing how hes able to magically jump between being past his prime and not past his prime depending on whether or not he loses to the absolute best guys in the division.
Yeah, and it does seem that at times his performances are a bit bipolar.

He has nights where he's good, but almost a bit lackadaisical in terms of stepping on the gas pedal.

Then he has nights where he is lighting quick and puts on a clinic, especially with his hands.

He's for sure one of the fastest MWs out there.
 
Ikram is a journeyman that never had a chance, I have no idea why Whittaker fans are celebrating this so loudly.

If you bought the UFC hype machine trying to keep this card alive, you probably also thought Patrick Cummins had a real chance to beat DC.
 
I don't see Bobby as having declined. He arguably beat Izzy in the second fight, handily beat Costa, wrecked Vettori, had one bad showing against DDP. He is only 33, is still the fastest striker and best rounded fighter in the division.
 
People forget that Rob has been a top 5 level talent for the better part of 5-6 years.
Seriously, people talk as if he had been on a decline or something. Other than a bad showing with DDP, he has looked as sharp and consistent as anyone.
 
Just picked Ikram apart.

Whittaker has looked like he might be on the tail end of his career, but when he's firing on all cylinders he's easily one of the consistent top 5 MWs out there.

This was him at his best. Very fast, great placement and variation of strikes.
Looked like a cat in there today, like a Fossa even.
Great killer instinct to finish him off too.

fossa.fossa1.568~2.jpg

Fuck the haters, war Rob.
 
