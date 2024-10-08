50 years after Watergate this guy's still going. Definitely not low energy. Respect.



Some of the juicy claims:



1. Biden's national security team at one point was 50/50 on whether or not Putin was going to use nukes.

2. Biden regrets picking Merrick Garland.

3. Biden doesn't think Obama took Putin seriously enough. Criticizes Obama's handling of the 2014 invasion of Crimea. Thinks it gave Putin a license to continue.

4. U.S. intel discovered Putin's plans to invade Ukraine as early as Oct 2021. They have a human source inside The Kremlin.

5. Biden confronted Putin with intel twice in December. One convo was nearly 1 hour long and got heated, with Putin raising the risk of nuclear war in a threatening way.

6. Harris told Zelensky in Feb 2022 that invasion was imminent. Zelensky didn't believe it.

7. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Russian counterpart that if they used nukes 'Murica would eviscerate them. When his Russian counterpart expressed anger at being threatened Austin said "“I am the leader of the most powerful military in the history of the world. I don’t make threats.”

8. The Russians were planning a fake news story. They were going to say Ukraine hit them with a "dirty bomb" as a pretext for using nukes. Lloyd called out their bullshit and they backed down.

9. During the worst days of Covid, when supplies were short, Trump personally sent Putin Covid testing kits. Putin told Trump not to tell anyone because people would get mad at Trump.

10. Trump has had as many as 7 conversations with Putin post-presidency. Trump makes aides leave the room during these, so he can have complete privacy.

11. Lindsey Graham says Trump's treatment at Maro Lardo is like something out of North Korea. Trump gets a standing ovation every time he enters a room. Graham claims Biden won fair and square. He claims Trump is getting more erratic.

12. Biden does not like Netanyahu at all. “That son of a bitch, Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy. He’s a bad fucking guy! He's a fucking liar."

13. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has an aide walk around carrying 50 burner phones. One is labeled "Trump 45."