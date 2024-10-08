Social Bob Woodward new book coming out

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
22,569
Reaction score
38,408
50 years after Watergate this guy's still going. Definitely not low energy. Respect.

Some of the juicy claims:

1. Biden's national security team at one point was 50/50 on whether or not Putin was going to use nukes.
2. Biden regrets picking Merrick Garland.
3. Biden doesn't think Obama took Putin seriously enough. Criticizes Obama's handling of the 2014 invasion of Crimea. Thinks it gave Putin a license to continue.
4. U.S. intel discovered Putin's plans to invade Ukraine as early as Oct 2021. They have a human source inside The Kremlin.
5. Biden confronted Putin with intel twice in December. One convo was nearly 1 hour long and got heated, with Putin raising the risk of nuclear war in a threatening way.
6. Harris told Zelensky in Feb 2022 that invasion was imminent. Zelensky didn't believe it.
7. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Russian counterpart that if they used nukes 'Murica would eviscerate them. When his Russian counterpart expressed anger at being threatened Austin said "“I am the leader of the most powerful military in the history of the world. I don’t make threats.”
8. The Russians were planning a fake news story. They were going to say Ukraine hit them with a "dirty bomb" as a pretext for using nukes. Lloyd called out their bullshit and they backed down.
9. During the worst days of Covid, when supplies were short, Trump personally sent Putin Covid testing kits. Putin told Trump not to tell anyone because people would get mad at Trump.
10. Trump has had as many as 7 conversations with Putin post-presidency. Trump makes aides leave the room during these, so he can have complete privacy.
11. Lindsey Graham says Trump's treatment at Maro Lardo is like something out of North Korea. Trump gets a standing ovation every time he enters a room. Graham claims Biden won fair and square. He claims Trump is getting more erratic.
12. Biden does not like Netanyahu at all. “That son of a bitch, Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy. He’s a bad fucking guy! He's a fucking liar."
13. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has an aide walk around carrying 50 burner phones. One is labeled "Trump 45."
 
This guy would be President of the War Room
 
  • Eek
Reactions: lsa
Just looked at this dude’s Wikipedia page…He’s a character.

Woodward often uses unnamed sources in his reporting for the Post and in his books. Using extensive interviews with firsthand witnesses, documents, meeting notes, diaries, calendars, and other documentation, Woodward attempts to construct a seamless narrative of events, most often told through the eyes of the key participants.
 
Jack V Savage said:
Crazy that so many people have let partisanship drive them to support a guy who threatened to nuke our country.
Click to expand...

The Putin Apologist Loons are genuinely useful idiots at best….Pretty grotesque stuff that they are endorsing to own the libs.

Since the onset of the war, Ukrainian authorities have verified the abduction of approximately 19,000 children by Russian forces. These children, forcibly removed from their families, have been subjected to a regime of indoctrination in Russian camps and other atrocities. Russian authorities have even begun listing Ukrainian children on adoption websites, blatantly advertising them to potential adoptive families.



www.washingtontimes.com

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been kidnapped by Russia

The crisis of abducted Ukrainian children is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
www.washingtontimes.com www.washingtontimes.com
 
filthybliss said:
Just looked at this dude’s Wikipedia page…He’s a character.

Woodward often uses unnamed sources in his reporting for the Post and in his books. Using extensive interviews with firsthand witnesses, documents, meeting notes, diaries, calendars, and other documentation, Woodward attempts to construct a seamless narrative of events, most often told through the eyes of the key participants.
Click to expand...
He's a great reporter in some ways because he's really good at getting important people to talk (which does mean going off the record--remember his most famous unnamed source was Felt). Very credible. Not a good analyst or deep thinker, though, so anything that involves a lot of processing, you gotta worry about.
 
Yehudim said:
Don’t think it’s good to let the world know we have a person inside the kremlin
Click to expand...
It's to create anxiety and paranoia. Information is heavily fractured, you can't go and open a drawer and find "Russia's Great Book of Evil Plans" anywhere. At most, if that person exists, he's a mood detector, not an information provider. if you manage to get ONE person inside your adversary's inner circle, you won't risk him with bullshit like tell me the number of tanks near the Kursk salient.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
It's to create anxiety and paranoia. Information is heavily fractured, you can't go and open a drawer and find "Russia's Great Book of Evil Plans" anywhere. At most, if that person exists, he's a mood detector, not an information provider. if you manage to get ONE person inside your adversary's inner circle, you won't risk him with bullshit like tell me the number of tanks near the Kursk salient.
Click to expand...
The way Woodward explains it:

"It was an astonishing intelligence coup from the crown jewels of US intelligence, including a human source inside the Kremlin...It was as if they had secretly entered the enemy commander’s tent and were hunched over the maps, examining the number and movement of brigades and the entire planned sequence on the multifront invasion"
 
HOLA said:
The way Woodward explains it:

"It was an astonishing intelligence coup from the crown jewels of US intelligence, including a human source inside the Kremlin...It was as if they had secretly entered the enemy commander’s tent and were hunched over the maps, examining the number and movement of brigades and the entire planned sequence on the multifront invasion"
Click to expand...
sounds very dramatic, but if it's true, it's indeed a very good result.
 
Yehudim said:
Don’t think it’s good to let the world know we have a person inside the kremlin
Click to expand...

Seems to be pretty good at freaking Putin out.

Dude seems pretty terrified and paranoid just in his day to day interactions with his own government.

Plus he looks ridiculous at the head of a 30 ft table with 2 other people.
 
Yehudim said:
Don’t think it’s good to let the world know we have a person inside the kremlin
Click to expand...
Fox by the Sea said:
It's to create anxiety and paranoia. Information is heavily fractured, you can't go and open a drawer and find "Russia's Great Book of Evil Plans" anywhere. At most, if that person exists, he's a mood detector, not an information provider. if you manage to get ONE person inside your adversary's inner circle, you won't risk him with bullshit like tell me the number of tanks near the Kursk salient.
Click to expand...
Contrary to that, I'd say it's likely that when they confronted the Russians about their plans before anyone was supposed to know about them they probably figured the cat was out of the Kremlin spy bag.
 
Rational Poster said:
Seems to be pretty good at freaking Putin out.

Dude seems pretty terrified and paranoid just in his day to day interactions with his own government.

Plus he looks ridiculous at the head of a 30 ft table with 2 other people.
Click to expand...
Putin's trolls on the internet: "It's just a cold, bro."

Putin IRL:

417de5d0-98c2-11ec-bf3f-aa47d35384f3
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International Biden Introduces Zalensky as 'President Putin' at NATO conference, Then Refers to 'Vice President Trump'
20 21 22
Replies
437
Views
12K
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,230
Messages
56,310,283
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top