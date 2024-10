Domitian said: He's trying to manage his career smartly and people will find a reason to hate on that. He's 6-0 and doesn't even have a full 3 years in MMA. If you watched his last fight it's pretty clear he still has work to do to get better. Click to expand...

It's about to be 2025, he began training in 2019 for MMA and had his amateur debut in 2021 after falling short in the 2020 Olympic trials to David Taylor the eventual gold medal winner. I'd say he has more than 3 years at this point and regardless, if he's shredding through cans and taking no damage he could at least be more fucking active.