Update: April 16, 2015



Ryan Gosling Joins Harrison Ford in BLADE RUNNER Sequel

Update: February 26, 2015



PRISONERS' Denis Villeneuve to Direct BLADE RUNNER Sequel

Update: December 18, 2014



Ridley Scott Confirms Deckard is a Replicant in BLADE RUNNER

Update: November 25, 2014



Ridley Scott Won't Direct Blade Runner 2; Harrison Ford's Role

Update: May 15, 2014



Harrison Ford in Talks to Return for BLADE RUNNER Sequel

Ryan Gosling is in talks to star in Alcon Entertainment's sequel to Blade Runner, which is being directed by Denis Villeneuve. Harrison Ford will co-star as Rick Deckard, the role he portrayed in the original. Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green have written the original screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott, who is executive producing the new film.The story takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original, which centered on a man (Ford) working as a police operative who is tasked with chasing down machines called replicants. Principal photography is set to start in summer of 2016. Alcon Entertainment acquired the rights to Blade Runner in 2011 with the intention of making both prequels and sequels to the iconic science-fiction thriller.Gosling will be seen next in Shane Black's The Nice Guys opposite Russell Crowe, and in Terrence Malick's Weightless. Harrison Ford is in talks to reprise his role as Rick Deckard in the Blade Runner sequel. Prisoners director Denis Villeneuve will helm the Alcon Entertainment film. The film is scheduled to start principle photography in summer of 2016. Hampton Fancher, who co-wrote the original, and Michael Green have written the original screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridely Scott.The story will take place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original, which centered on a man (Ford) working as a blade runner tasked with chasing down machines called replicants. Producer Bud Yorkin will serve as a producer on the sequel along with Alcon co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.Villeneuve most recently directed the crime thriller Sicario, staring Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benecio Del Toro. He also directed Canada's Oscar nominated French language film Incendies, and Prisoners, staring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.The debate surrounding Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard has now been raging for more than three decades, with Ford and director Ridley Scott famously on opposite sides. Scott has always maintained that Deckard, whose job is to hunt down and terminate replicants, is in fact one himself, and inserted the infamous unicorn scene into his 1992 director's cut as a gesture towards this."He is definitely a replicant," Scott says. Scott goes on to explain how elements of the film should tip audiences off to this fact, if they're paying attention, including the unicorn dream sequence Scott added in his director's cut of the film."I was moved to ask Ridley whether or not he thought that the character I was playing was a Replicant," Ford recalled at a 2013 AFI event. "Well, I never got a straight answer. Which is okay, I guess. But I thought it was important that the audience be able to have a human representative on screen, somebody that they could have an emotional understanding of. Ridley didn't think that was all that important."Ridley Scott's biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings will be showing in a few weeks and the filmmaker is busy prepping for his next film, the sci-fi thriller The Martian. In an interview with Variety, Ridley Scott revealed that while he won't be directing Blade Runner 2, it is poised to begin production next year. Scott now says he'll only be involved in the picture as a producer. However, he also let slip how Harrison Ford fits into the film's story.When The Martian wraps later this winter, Scott already has a fair idea what he'll be doing next, though it likely won't be the much-anticipated Blade Runner sequel he developed with the original film's co-screenwriter, Hampton Fancher. "We talked at length about what it could be, and came up with a pretty strong three-act storyline, and it all makes sense in terms of how it relates to the first one," says Scott, who adds that fans can expect to see Harrison Ford back in the saddle as the futuristic gumshoe Rick Deckard."Harrison is very much part of this one, but really it's about finding him; he comes in in the third act." Per Scott, that Alcon Entertainment production should go before the cameras within the next year, but with someone else directing (he'll produce).Press Release: Warner Bros-based Alcon Entertainment (Prisoners, The Book of Eli) has an offer out to Harrison Ford to reprise his celebrated role of Rick Deckard in its Ridley Scott-directed sequel to Blade Runner, it was announced by Alcon co-founders and co-CEO's Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the 1982 adaptation) and Michael Green are the screenwriters. While the story is being kept under wraps, it takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original.State Johnson and Kosove: "We believe that Hampton Fancher and Michael Green have crafted with Ridley Scott an extraordinary sequel to one of the greatest films of all time. We would be honored, and we are hopeful, that Harrison will be part of our project."Among its many distinctions, Blade Runner has been singled out as one of the greatest movies of all time by innumerable polls and media outlets, and overwhelmingly as the greatest science-fiction film of all time by a majority of genre publications.