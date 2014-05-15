Movies BLADE RUNNER 2049 Thread v.2

If you have seen BLADE RUNNER 2049, how would you rate it?

Update: October 7, 2017

Dragonlord's Review of BLADE RUNNER 2049 (No Spoilers)

DC4h7wP.jpg


Ridley Scott's Blade Runner is considered to be one of the best science fiction films ever made and changed the genre landscape immeasurably in all storytelling medium format. Armed with the best cast and crew working in Hollywood today, on-fire director Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners, Sicario, Arrivial) dares to revisit Philip K. Dick's dystopian neo-noir world in hopes of capturing lightning in a bottle twice.

Set thirty years after the events of the first film, Blade Runner 2049 follows LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a blade runner whose investigation on a replicant leads him to a shocking discovery that could potentially cause cataclysmic upheaval in their fragile society. Ryan, who is no stranger to characters glowering and with little dialogue, carries the film admirably, giving a fine performance despite the limitations of his role.

2049 retains the original's existential main theme of "what it means to be human" but a new gamechanging element adds another layer to the philosophical discussion and hints at an even bigger story that might be told in another sequel. Further adding more insight to the subject matter is a minor subplot that's reminiscennt of Spike Jonze's Her. It's a bit disappointing though when an answer to the main theme is spoon-fed to the audience via one of the latecomer character's speeches near the end.

Emulating the sluggish pace of the original, 2049 lacks any sense of urgency or a compelling narrative, unlike the original film where it had the threat of rogue replicants moving the plot forward and keeping things interesting. So when Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) finally shows up, it's a refreshing jolt of energy. For a film clocking in at 163 minutes, it feels there should be more. When the movie ends, some of you will ask, "that's it?" At times it feels like an incomplete movie, especially with the introduction of a bigger subplot brewing in the third act.

iYG2CUC.jpg


As for the rest of the main cast, Robin Wright and Ana de Armas were very likable while Jared Leto was part-fascinating, part-pretentious as the megalomaniac CEO of Wallace Corp. with a tendency for overbearing try-hard philosophical monologue. Dave Bautista gave a surprising good performance.

Beautifully capturing the desolation and harshness of a world barely hanging in there, this might be the film that finally wins uber-cinematographer Roger Deakins an Oscar after 13 nominations. Villeneuve mutes the colors and imbues a minimalistic approach visually but fails to recapture the nitty-gritty and bustling look of neo-metropolitan city of Los Angeles. The city oftentimes look abandoned, barely showing any people on the streets or lights from the buildings in the aerial shots and also discouraging to see only one car flying around the city. The practical sets look amazing and some of the set design are intriguing. They went out of their way to make the future tech compatible with the 1982 film, giving them a retro (and at times outdated) feel.

Fantastic score by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch, synchronously in line with Vangelis' haunting synth music from the original film. But there are times when Zimmer and Wallfisch's ominous blaring score gets tiresome, like when there's nothing exciting happening but the music says otherwise.

Many are throwing around the word "masterpiece" in regards to the sequel but for me, Blade Runner 2049 was an entertaining and ambitious but somewhat underwhelming detective noir sci-fi film that was overlong and had pacing issues. But just like the original film, repeat viewings might bring more insight and a better appreciation for the sequel.

Preliminary Rating: 7.5/10

uYb3KXm.jpg


The new replicants are programmed to obey their superiors. So how come K was able to lie and disobey orders.

Why give replicants emotions in the first place if they're just meant to be slaves for all intents and purposes. This would be akin to giving intelligence and the ability of speech to farm animals and pets - nothing good will come out of it.

Wallace confessed wanting to create more replicants to be added to the work force across the many off worlds. So why would he want to know how to reproduce replicants the natural way when it takes years for one to reach adulthood. I assume he can just create hundreds of replicants in an assembly line in a single day.

It would have been more believable motive if Wallace wanted the replicant child to quash any potential replicant uprising in the future.

I like Joshi, she seems like a sharp, tough cop but was disappointed with her last scene. She already suspects that the mortician/lab guy was killed by Wallace Corp to cover up the existence of the replicant child. So when Luv entered her room, Joshi already suspects that Luv wants to know K’s location. And since Joshi was not going to give up K, she should have known that she would also be killed. Joshi should have drawn her gun from a drawer or something the moment Luv showed up.

Luv killing Joshi in the middle of a police station and nothing happens to her seemed ridiculous. I’d buy it if they explained Wallace Corp’s influence is great and the cops are corrupt.

I'm normally a romantic but for some reason Joi's death didn't hit me emotionally.

Luv not taking K into custody or killing him when she abducted Deckard was just stupid.

Despite what Ridley Scott said, it is still unknown if Deckard is a replicant or not.



Note: The Blade Runner Sequel 1.0 thread is no longer accessible due to being purged by Sherdog Editors.
 
Update: August 29, 2017

Three Prequel Short Films Reveal What Happened Before BLADE RUNNER 2049

In 2022, an EMP detonation has caused a global blackout that has massive, destructive implications all over the world. Directed by Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo's Shinichiro Watanabe, Blade Runner Black Out 2022 is a new and highly-anticipated animated short which serves as a prologue for the upcoming feature film Blade Runner 2049.


Welcome to 2036. Niander Wallace introduces his new line of replicants.


Journey into the world 2048 with a replicant on the run. Dave Bautista is Sapper Morton.
 
Update: July 17, 2017

2nd Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's BLADE RUNNER 2049

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

 
Update: May 8, 2017

First Full Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's BLADE RUNNER 2049

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

 
Update: December 21, 2016

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Aiming for R Rating Confirms Denis Villeneuve

vxBObg2.jpg


Denis Villeneuve, the director of Blade Runner 2049, has revealed that the film-makers are aiming for an R-rating for the forthcoming Blade Runner sequel.

Speaking to Screen Daily, Villeneuve also confirmed that the film wrapped shooting in late November and the editing process has now commenced in Los Angeles.

“My producers are finding it fun to remind me that it will be one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made,” Villeneuve disclosed.

During the interview, the director also spoke about his determination to make the film with as minimal CGI as possible, applying the same principal to the shoot that he had used for his most recent feature Arrival. “I can count on my fingers the amount of times we put a green screen on set. Most of the movie was done on camera, me and [cinematographer] Roger Deakins worked very hard to do it that way.

“My actors were not walking on green screens all day long. CGI is a strong tool for backgrounds and extensions but what is around the actors needs to be as real as possible. When I watch a movie that’s mostly CGI, I’m disengaged,” he continued.

While the editing process on Blade Runner 2049 has only recently begun, Villeneuve is already dreaming of working on further sci-fi features, an ambition he has harboured since he was a child. “I’m doomed, I love sci-fi. I have two more ideas now that I would love to do. [And] Blade Runner could go on… we’ll see how this one goes.”

Warner Bros has set a US release date of October 6, 2017 for Blade Runner 2049.

'Blade Runner 2049' will be R-rated, confirms Director Denis Villeneuve
________________________________




Update: October 6, 2016

BLADE RUNNER Sequel Official Title is BLADE RUNNER 2049

G4T9fv2.jpg


2049 is just one year away! Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment today announced the Blade Runner sequel title – Blade Runner 2049. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario, Prisoners) and opens on October 6, 2017.

The sequel is set several decades after the 1982 original, and stars Ryan Gosling together with Harrison Ford, reprising his iconic role as Rick Deckard. The film is written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, and succeeds the initial story by Fancher and David Peoples based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep. Story details are not being revealed.

Blade Runner 2049 also stars Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis, Barkhad Abdi, David Dastmalchian, Hiam Abbass, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

Dennis Villeneuve's Blade Runner Sequel Title Revealed as 'Blade Runner 2049'
________________________________




Update: August 25, 2016

Construction Worker Killed on the Set of BLADE RUNNER Sequel

2lqK5XJ.jpg


A Hungarian construction worker was killed while dismantling one of the sets for the untitled Blade Runner sequel at Budapest's Origo Studios on Thursday, Alcon Entertainment has confirmed to Mashable.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately revealed, was working beneath a platform on which the set was constructed when it suddenly collapsed. The cause of the accident remains undetermined, though an investigation is expected.

The Blade Runner sequel was not shooting at Origo at the time, having already wrapped there, which is why the sets were being dismantled.

Denis Villeneuve is directing the sci-fi movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Mackenzie Davis, Ana de Armas and Robin Wright. Warner Bros. will release the Blade Runner sequel on Oct. 5, 2017.

'Blade Runner' Sequel Set Collapses, Killing a Construction Worker
________________________________




Update: August 18, 2016

SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jared Leto Joins in BLADE RUNNER Sequel

413VHDe.jpg


Fresh off his performance as The Joker in Suicide Squad, Jared Leto has joined the Blade Runner sequel.

The film stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright and Ana de Armas. Denis Villeneuve is directing the Alcon Entertainment project, which is slated to be released October 6, 2017 via Warner Bros.

The sequel is set several decades after the 1982 original, with Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard. The film is written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, and succeeds the initial story by Fancher and David Peoples based on Philip K. Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Leto, who also performs as a musician and singer in band Thirty Seconds to Mars, was most recently seen in Suicide Squad and won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club.

'Suicide Squad's Jared Leto Joins Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in 'Blade Runner' Sequel
________________________________




Update: July 26, 2016

THE WALKING DEAD's Lennie James Joins BLADE RUNNER Sequel

DutSkaQ.jpg


The Walking Dead actor Lennie James is in negotiations to join the Blade Runner sequel starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling.

Directed by Sicario helmer Denis Villeneuve, the film also stars Robin Wright and Mackenzie Davis. Cinematographer Roger Deakins will reunite with Villeneuve on the project.

The sequel, set several decades after the original, is written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, and succeeds the initial story by Fancher and David Peoples, based on Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep.” Plot details are still under wraps. The movie hits theaters on Oct. 6, 2017.

James is best known as Morgan on AMC’s hit zombie drama The Walking Dead. On the film side, he most recently portrayed James Brown’s father, Joseph Gardner Brown, in the biopic Get on Up.

‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Lennie James Joins the Cast of ‘Blade Runner’ Sequel
________________________________




Update: July 13, 2016

David Dastmalchian and Hiam Abbass Join BLADE RUNNER Sequel

CdAIpqz.jpg


Alcon Entertainment announced today that both Hiam Abbass (Munich, The Visitor) and David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, Ant-Man) have joined the cast of the upcoming Blade Runner sequel.

The current ensemble also includes Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Carla Juri, Dave Bautista and Barkhad Abdi. Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Prisoners) is directing the film, which will be released in theaters October 6, 2017.

Although story details are not being revealed, it has been confirmed that the Blade Runner sequel is set several decades after the 1982 original and will feature Ford reprising his iconic role as Blade Runner Rick Deckard.

David Dastmalchian, who previously worked with Villeneuve on Prisoners, can also soon be seen in Showtime‘s return to David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. Hiam Abbass, meanwhile, recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Israeli film Lemon Tree. Her upcoming projects include the French film Corps étranger, currently in post-production.

Hiam Abbass and David Dastmalchian Board Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner Sequel
 
Update: June 28, 2016

CAPTAIN PHILLIPS Star Barkhad Abdi Joins BLADE RUNNER Sequel

xmyxHdx.jpg


Barkhad Abdi, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his screen debut in 2013’s Captain Phillips, is the latest actor to join Alcon Entertainment’s Blade Runner sequel, whose cast includes headliners Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Robin Wright.

Denis Villeneuve is directing the follow-up, set several decades after the 1983 original, with filming scheduled to begin next month. The pic was written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, and succeeds the initial story by Fancher and David Peoples based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep.

Abdi most recently appeared in Bleecker Street Media’s thriller Eye in the Sky alongside Helen Mirren and Aaron Paul.

'Captain Phillips' Actor Barkhad Abdi Joins the Cast of Denis Villeneuve's 'Blade Runner' Sequel
________________________________




Update: June 7, 2016

HALT AND CATCH FIRE Star Mackenzie Davis Joins BLADE RUNNER 2

nXdCDAX.jpg


Mackenzie Davis, the actress who appeared in The Martian and also stars in Halt and Catch Fire, has joined the cast of Alcon Entertainment’s sequel to Blade Runner.

The actress will now join Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in the sci-fi project, being directed by Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed filmmaker behind drug drama Sicario. The roll call also includes Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Carla Juri and Robin Wright.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is known that the story takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original and that Ford is reprising his role as replicant hunter Rick Deckard.

Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green wrote the new screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in July.

'Halt and Catch Fire' Actress Mackenzie Davis Joins 'Blade Runner' Sequel (Exclusive)
________________________________




Update: May 11, 2016

BLADE RUNNER Sequel Adds WETLANDS Actress Carla Juri

pVXk127.jpg


German actress Carla Juri, who starred in the controversial Wetlands, has joined Alcon Entertainment’s Blade Runner sequel. Denis Villeneuve (Sicario) is directing.

The movie is heading toward a July 2016 production start with a cast that already includes Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks and Dave Bautista.

Plot details have been scant as have character details. It is known that the sequel is set several decades after the 1982 original, with Ford reprising his iconic role as replicant hunter Rick Deckard.

Juri broke through with the envelope-pushing Wetlands, about a young woman with sexual and hygiene issues, which premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. She also starred in the comedic drama Morris from America, co-starring Craig Robinson.

Controversial 'Wetlands' Actress Carla Juri Joins the Cast of 'Blade Runner' Sequel[/color]
________________________________




Update: April 26, 2016

Dutch Actress Sylvia Hoeks Joins BLADE RUNNER Sequel

tO1CEu4.jpg


Sylvia Hoeks will be joining Harrison Ford in the upcoming Blade Runner sequel. Ford will be returning to the iconic role of Rick Deckard, and will be joined by franchise newcomers Ryan Gosling, Dave Bautista and Robin Wright. Cuban actress Ana de Armas also was recently cast in the project.

Denis Villeneuve (Sicario) is directing the follow-up to Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi touchstone, based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep. Hampton Fancher and Michael Greenwith penned the sequel, which will be set several decades after the original film.

Other story details are being kept under wraps on the pic, which is set to begin principal photography in July.

The Netherlands-born actress has appeared in mainly Dutch and European projects, including Tirza, the official Dutch entry for best foreign language film at the 2010 Oscars. She will next be seen in the Luc Besson-penned film The Lake, starring J.K. Simmons and Sullivan Stapleton.

Dutch Actress Sylvia Hoeks Joins Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in 'Blade Runner' Sequel
________________________________




Update: April 21, 2016

KNOCK KNOCK Star Ana de Armas Joins BLADE RUNNER Sequel

aitXdiM.jpg


Knock Knock star Ana de Armas has scored a leading role alongside Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright and Dave Bautista in the Blade Runner sequel that’s taking shape at Alcon and Warner Bros., it was announced Thursday.

Denis Villeneuve is directing the sequel, which is set several decades after the original. The script was written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, and succeeds the initial story by Fancher and David Peoples. Gifted cinematographer Roger Deakin will reunite with Villeneuve on the project, following Sicario and Prisoners.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin July 2016. Warner Bros. will release the Blade Runner sequel on Oct. 6, 2017. The film was originally slated for release on Jan. 12, 2018.

De Armas is a Cuban actress who began her career in Spanish-language film and television in Cuba, then later Spain. She will be seen in two movies releasing this August — War Dogs with Miles Teller, and the boxing drama Hands of Stone. De Armas has also wrapped Overdrive with Scott Eastwood.

'Knock Knock' Actress Ana de Armas Joins Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in 'Blade Runner' Sequel
________________________________




Update: April 20, 2016

BLADE RUNNER Sequel Release Moved Up to October 6, 2017

AiHIO1N.jpg


A couple months ago, it was reported that Blade Runner 2 was getting the unflattering release date of January 12, 2018. The MLK weekend is an odd place for a sci-fi sequel that brings Harrison Ford back to play one of his iconic roles opposite Ryan Gosling.

January is a wasteland, and it seemed like Blade Runner 2 would be buried there before it even got a chance to get going. But now Alcon Entertainment has announced that Blade Runner 2 will have a far more friendly release date. The movie will now open on October 6, 2017.

Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) recently was cast in the film. Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Prisoners) is directing. Cinematographer Roger Deakins will reunite with Villeneuve on the project. Principal photography is scheduled to begin July 2016.

Alcon Entertainment Moves 'Blade Runner' Sequel From Jan. 2018 to Oct. 2017
 
Update: April 4, 2016

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY's Dave Bautista Joins BLADE RUNNER 2

N7Bhk1x.jpg


Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has joined the cast of Alcon’s Blade Runner sequel. The former wrestling and MMA star now joins Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Robin Wright in the sci-fi project, being directed by Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed filmmaker behind drug drama Sicario.

Other plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is known that the story takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original, and that Ford is reprising his role as replicant hunter Rick Deckard.

Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green wrote the new screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in July.

Bautista was last seen as the heavy in the James Bond movie Spectre and is due to reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, due out in 2017.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Actor Dave Bautista Joins 'Blade Runner' Sequel
________________________________




Update: March 31, 2016

Robin Wright in Final Talks to Join BLADE RUNNER Sequel

L9rZkPs.jpg


House of Cards star Robin Wright is in final negotiations to star in Alcon Entertainment’s sequel to Blade Runner. The actress will join Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in the sci-fi project, being directed by Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed filmmaker behind drug drama Sicario.

Other plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is known that the story takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original and that Ford is reprising his role as replicant hunter Rick Deckard.

There are three major female roles, and Wright has nabbed one of them. The casting was rumored for weeks, but one thing that held up negotiations was Wright's schedule for the hit Netflix show. Wright is currently shooting Wonder Woman for Warner Bros.

Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green wrote the new screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in July.

'House of Cards' Star Robin Wright in Final Talks to Join Harrison Ford in 'Blade Runner' Sequel
________________________________




Update: November 16, 2015

Ridley Scott Reveals the Opening Scene for BLADE RUNNER 2

22.gif


Around two or three years Ridley Scott ago revealed the opening shot of Blade Runner 2, which is based on the original opening that was scrapped from the 1982 sci-fi film. Scott recently participated in a discussion on filmmaking at the AFI Festival. Mtime attended the event, where the director elaborated on what to expect from the opening of Blade Runner 2:

"We decided to start the film off with the original starting block of the original film. We always loved the idea of a dystopian universe, and we start off at what I describe as a "factory farm," what would be a flat land with farming. Wyoming. Flat, not rolling... you can see for 20 miles. No fences, just plowed, dry dirt. Turn around and you see a massive tree, just dead, but the tree is being supported and kept alive by wires that are holding the tree up. It's a bit like Grapes of Wrath, there's dust, and the tree is still standing."

"By that tree is a traditional, Grapes of Wrath-type white cottage with a porch. Behind it at a distance of two miles, in the twilight, is this massive combine harvester that's fertilizing this ground. You've got 16 Klieg lights on the front, and this combine is four times the size of this cottage. And now a spinner [a flying car] comes flying in, creating dust. Of course, traditionally chased by a dog that barks, the doors open, a guy gets out and there you've got Rick Deckard."

"He walks in the cottage, opens the door, sits down, smells stew, sits down and waits for the guy to pull up to the house to arrive. The guy's seen him, so the guy pulls the combine behind the cottage and it towers three stories above it, and the man climbs down from a ladder - a big man. He steps onto the balcony and he goes to Harrison's side. The cottage actually [creaks]; this guy's got to be 350 pounds. I'm not going to say anything else - you'll have to go see the movie."

In the originally scripted opening scene, Deckard introduces himself, and then shoots "the man." The Blade Runner rips the jaw off the dead body, revealing it was a replicant he killed, not a human. Since this replicant in the sequel is going to be 350 pounds, and based on how Scott described the tension in the buildup, it'll probably lead to a fight sequence.

Ridley Scott Reveals 'Blade Runner 2' Opening Based on Scrapped Intro of 1982 Film
________________________________




Update: May 20, 2015

Cinematographer Roger Deakins Joins BLADE RUNNER Sequel

sOx78VZ.jpg


12-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Roger Deakins will reteam with director Denis Villeneuve on Alcon Entertainment's sequel to Blade Runner. Deakins reteams with Villeneuve on what will be their third feature collaboration. They previously worked together on Alcon's kidnapping thriller Prisoners and the drug-trafficking drama Sicario, which is in competition at Cannes.

The Blade Runner sequel is scheduled to start principal photography next summer. The story takes place several decades after the conclusion of the original 1982 movie. Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Rick Deckard.

Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green have written the screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott, who directed the original adaptation of Philip K. Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Deakins received his latest Oscar nomination this year for his work on Angelina Jolie's Unbroken. He was previously nominated for Joel and Ethan Coen's Fargo, The Man Who Wasn't There, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men and True Grit; Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption; Martin Scorsese's Kundun; Andrew Dominik's The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford; Stephen Daldry's The Reader; and more recently, Prisoners and Sam Mendes' Skyfall.

Roger Deakins Reteams with Director Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner Sequel
 
Update: April 16, 2015

Ryan Gosling Joins Harrison Ford in BLADE RUNNER Sequel

lkArww6.jpg


Ryan Gosling is in talks to star in Alcon Entertainment's sequel to Blade Runner, which is being directed by Denis Villeneuve. Harrison Ford will co-star as Rick Deckard, the role he portrayed in the original. Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green have written the original screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott, who is executive producing the new film.

The story takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original, which centered on a man (Ford) working as a police operative who is tasked with chasing down machines called replicants. Principal photography is set to start in summer of 2016. Alcon Entertainment acquired the rights to Blade Runner in 2011 with the intention of making both prequels and sequels to the iconic science-fiction thriller.

Gosling will be seen next in Shane Black's The Nice Guys opposite Russell Crowe, and in Terrence Malick's Weightless. He is currently in production starring opposite Christian Bale, Brad Pitt and Steve Carrell in The Big Short.


Ryan Gosling in Talks to Star Opposite Harrison Ford in the 'Blade Runner' Sequel
________________________________




Update: February 26, 2015

PRISONERS' Denis Villeneuve to Direct BLADE RUNNER Sequel

5vHjNUD.jpg


Harrison Ford is in talks to reprise his role as Rick Deckard in the Blade Runner sequel. Prisoners director Denis Villeneuve will helm the Alcon Entertainment film. The film is scheduled to start principle photography in summer of 2016. Hampton Fancher, who co-wrote the original, and Michael Green have written the original screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridely Scott.

The story will take place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original, which centered on a man (Ford) working as a blade runner tasked with chasing down machines called replicants.

Alcon Entertainment acquired the rights to Blade Runner in 2011 with the intention of making prequels and sequels to the iconic science-fiction thriller. Producer Bud Yorkin will serve as a producer on the sequel along with Alcon co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

Villeneuve most recently directed the crime thriller Sicario, staring Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benecio Del Toro. He also directed Canada's Oscar nominated French language film Incendies, and Prisoners, staring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

'Prisoners' Denis Villeneuve to Direct 'Blade Runner' Sequel, Harrison Ford to Return
________________________________




Update: December 18, 2014

Ridley Scott Confirms Deckard is a Replicant in BLADE RUNNER

hJjUwVT.jpg


The debate surrounding Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard has now been raging for more than three decades, with Ford and director Ridley Scott famously on opposite sides. Scott has always maintained that Deckard, whose job is to hunt down and terminate replicants, is in fact one himself, and inserted the infamous unicorn scene into his 1992 director's cut as a gesture towards this.

"He is definitely a replicant," Scott says. Scott goes on to explain how elements of the film should tip audiences off to this fact, if they're paying attention, including the unicorn dream sequence Scott added in his director's cut of the film.

"I was moved to ask Ridley whether or not he thought that the character I was playing was a Replicant," Ford recalled at a 2013 AFI event. "Well, I never got a straight answer. Which is okay, I guess. But I thought it was important that the audience be able to have a human representative on screen, somebody that they could have an emotional understanding of. Ridley didn't think that was all that important."

Ridley Scott's Definitive Answer If Deckard is a Replicant or Not in Blade Runner
________________________________




Update: November 25, 2014

Ridley Scott Won't Direct Blade Runner 2; Harrison Ford's Role

wCkcaI1.jpg


Ridley Scott's biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings will be showing in a few weeks and the filmmaker is busy prepping for his next film, the sci-fi thriller The Martian. In an interview with Variety, Ridley Scott revealed that while he won't be directing Blade Runner 2, it is poised to begin production next year. Scott now says he'll only be involved in the picture as a producer. However, he also let slip how Harrison Ford fits into the film's story.

When The Martian wraps later this winter, Scott already has a fair idea what he'll be doing next, though it likely won't be the much-anticipated Blade Runner sequel he developed with the original film's co-screenwriter, Hampton Fancher. "We talked at length about what it could be, and came up with a pretty strong three-act storyline, and it all makes sense in terms of how it relates to the first one," says Scott, who adds that fans can expect to see Harrison Ford back in the saddle as the futuristic gumshoe Rick Deckard.

"Harrison is very much part of this one, but really it's about finding him; he comes in in the third act." Per Scott, that Alcon Entertainment production should go before the cameras within the next year, but with someone else directing (he'll produce).

Ridley Scott Not Directing BLADE RUNNER 2; Harrison Ford to Appear in Third Act
________________________________




Update: May 15, 2014

Harrison Ford in Talks to Return for BLADE RUNNER Sequel

19X2Ljc.jpg


Press Release: Warner Bros-based Alcon Entertainment (Prisoners, The Book of Eli) has an offer out to Harrison Ford to reprise his celebrated role of Rick Deckard in its Ridley Scott-directed sequel to Blade Runner, it was announced by Alcon co-founders and co-CEO's Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the 1982 adaptation) and Michael Green are the screenwriters. While the story is being kept under wraps, it takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original.

State Johnson and Kosove: "We believe that Hampton Fancher and Michael Green have crafted with Ridley Scott an extraordinary sequel to one of the greatest films of all time. We would be honored, and we are hopeful, that Harrison will be part of our project."

Among its many distinctions, Blade Runner has been singled out as one of the greatest movies of all time by innumerable polls and media outlets, and overwhelmingly as the greatest science-fiction film of all time by a majority of genre publications.

Harrison Ford Offered to Return as Deckard in Alcon Entertainment's 'Blade Runner 2'
 
Added the article where Scott confirmed Deckard is a replicant.

Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: December 18, 2014

Ridley Scott Confirms Deckard is a Replicant in BLADE RUNNER

Ridley-Scott-Blade-Runner-121814c-Dragonlord-M.jpg


The debate surrounding Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard has now been raging for more than three decades, with Ford and director Ridley Scott famously on opposite sides. Scott has always maintained that Deckard, whose job is to hunt down and terminate replicants, is in fact one himself, and inserted the infamous unicorn scene into his 1992 director's cut as a gesture towards this.

"He is definitely a replicant," Scott says. Scott goes on to explain how elements of the film should tip audiences off to this fact, if theyre paying attention, including the unicorn dream sequence Scott added in his directors cut of the film.

"I was moved to ask Ridley whether or not he thought that the character I was playing was a Replicant," Ford recalled at a 2013 AFI event. "Well, I never got a straight answer. Which is okay, I guess. But I thought it was important that the audience be able to have a human representative on screen, somebody that they could have an emotional understanding of. Ridley didn't think that was all that important."


Ridley Scott's Definitive Answer If Deckard is a Replicant or Not in Blade Runner
Click to expand...
 
Update: January 25, 2016

BLADE RUNNER Sequel to Officially Start Filming in July

rQ7cQTt.jpg


Sony Pictures has landed international distribution rights for Alcon Entertainment’s Blade Runner sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing in North America and Canada through its output agreement with Alcon.

Denis Villeneuve is directing the film, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, who is reprising his role as Rick Deckard. Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original movie) and Michael Green have penned the original screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott.

The story takes place several decades after the conclusion of Scott’s iconic 1982 original — which was set in a 2019 Los Angeles, and based on the Philip K. Dick short story “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

The film marks Villenueve’s third collaboration with 13-time Oscar nominee Roger Deakins, who will serve as cinematographer, following Alcon’s Prisoners and Sicario, which brought Deakins his latest Oscar nomination.

Principal photography on the yet-to-be-titled sequel is scheduled to begin in July.

‘Blade Runner’ Sequel Officially a Go; Sony Takes International Rights
 
Update: February 18, 2016

Warner Bros. Sets January 12, 2018 Release Date for BLADE RUNNER Sequel

2wfJfXL.jpg


The sequel to Ridley Scott's Blade Runner has gotten a domestic release date from Warner Bros. The film will hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2018, over Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Ryan Gosling will star in the project alongside Harrison Ford, who will be reprising his role as San Fransisco police officer Rick Deckard. Principal photography will begin July of this year.

Sicario director Denis Villeneuve will helm the anticipated follow-up, which was written by Alien: Covenant writer Michael Green and Hampton Fancher, who co-wrote the original sci-fi classic, based on Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Ridley Scott will act as an executive producer along with Frank Giustra, Bill Carraro and Tim Gamble.

Warner Bros. Sets January 12, 2018 Release Date for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner Sequel
 
Update: March 31, 2016

Robin Wright in Final Talks to Join BLADE RUNNER Sequel

L9rZkPs.jpg


House of Cards star Robin Wright is in final negotiations to star in Alcon Entertainment’s sequel to Blade Runner. The actress will join Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in the sci-fi project, being directed by Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed filmmaker behind drug drama Sicario.

Other plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is known that the story takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original and that Ford is reprising his role as replicant hunter Rick Deckard.

There are three major female roles, and Wright has nabbed one of them. The casting was rumored for weeks, but one thing that held up negotiations was Wright's schedule for the hit Netflix show. Wright is currently shooting Wonder Woman for Warner Bros.

Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green wrote the new screenplay based on an idea by Fancher and Ridley Scott. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in July.

'House of Cards' Star Robin Wright in Final Talks to Join Harrison Ford in 'Blade Runner' Sequel
 
Update: April 2, 2016

Dave Bautista Teases BLADE RUNNER 2 Casting

