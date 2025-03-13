  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Sicario is Still Denis Villenueve’s Best Film

And he’s had some damn good ones in a relatively short time period. Here is the list of his most acclaimed:

-Prisoners
-Sicario
- Arrival
-Blade Runner 2049
- Dune
- Dune Part Two

I honestly think Sicario is a masterpiece for multiple reasons but his directing elevates what on the outside looks like a typical cartel crime movie. On the inside it’s a masterpiece of cinema. Roger Deakins gives out the GOAT cinematography and camera shots, Taylor Sheridan wrote the gritty and realistic screenplay, and every actor seems like they’re born to play their respective role. It’s all brought together by Denis’ direction and he creates something so engaging. 10/10 movie I think it trumps any other film that Villeneuve has done so far.
 
That first trip into Juarez is absolutely a masterpiece scene, watched it in a dark silent theater and the way they used sound to slowly but strongly ratchet up the tension and anxiety as they went along the path was pure perfection
 
Love sicario, great film and very rewatchable. Arrival is an amazing film as well. I keep seeing prisoners when I’m scrolling for a movie to watch, I guess I’ll have to give that one a try
 
I think it's my least favorite of Villeneuve.
Still a good one though.
 
This could be just recency bias, considering I saw Prisoners about 2 weeks ago. That could very well be his best film. Very dark and intriguing to say the least.
 
