BJ Penn resume is the most comparable to Poatan among the legends in a GOAT list

Both are two divisions champion and both has three belt defenses



BJ is often placed in every Top 10 GOAT list which means that even if Alex retires in two years without winning any more fights he will be placed in the top 10 by similar criteria



I think there are arguments to place Alex above BJ if you put a good weight on popularity, impact and memoriables fights, but arguably BJ's resume has a greater variety of good fighters. Alex's aura is stronger too



I think both are in the same level competition. While BJ is way more well-rounded Alex is way more lethal