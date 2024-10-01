Economy Bill Gates on what is it like for him being a billionaire and AI Dangers

Good interview with Bill Gates by Steven on being a billionaire asking Bill about his interview with Bernie Sanders and giving away 99 percent of his wealth. Still being a billionaire how AI could be the greatest threat to human learning. How it represents a huge challenge to human lives even human development. Side note boy does Bill Gates look old that is the Epstein effect that sucked the life out of him.
 
Just remember philanthropist is just another word for psychopath.
 
