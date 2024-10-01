PEB
Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 31,942
- Reaction score
- 22,445
Good interview with Bill Gates by Steven on being a billionaire asking Bill about his interview with Bernie Sanders and giving away 99 percent of his wealth. Still being a billionaire how AI could be the greatest threat to human learning. How it represents a huge challenge to human lives even human development. Side note boy does Bill Gates look old that is the Epstein effect that sucked the life out of him.
Last edited: