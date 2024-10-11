"Why are you anti-semitic?"



"I'm against apartheid."



"Ok but what did those people do to deserve apartheid?"



"I'm against the existence of apartheid. Either irs right or it's wrong, it doesn't matter what they did."



"..............."



Also love the very telling question of: "If Israel doesnt have the right to exist, why do the Palestinians have the right to exist."



If a State cannot exist, than an entire people dont deserve to either.



Brilliant