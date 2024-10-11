Scerpi
To start, Coates is a race baiting piece of shit. He's made a long career of it and done very well for himself. The Left panders to him like a god and its sacrilege to question anything he says.. which why this is a story in the first place. The ROT at these agencies goes extremely deep now...
Ta-Hehisi Coates's book "The Message" is a condemnation of Israel... Of course taking it solely as a racial issue with zero reflection of the issues on Israel's side. Whether he's or wrong is another discussion, as there is a several thousand post thread discussing that conflict now. There was nothing wrong with the interview, Pokoupil didn't criticize Coates himself, but brought up how the book was very one sided.
During CBS's recent interview, interviewer Tony Pokoupil made the comment that if you took away Coates and the awards, parts of the book sounds like it was written by a Hamas Extremist as Coates endorsed the 10/6 attacks.
“I have to say, when I read the book, I imagine if I took your name out of it, took away the awards, the acclaim, took the cover off the book, publishing house goes away, the content of that section would not be out of place in the backpack of an extremist”
Coates came out after and said he was angry because the other interviewer, Gayle King, had discussed with him beforehand what questions would be asked.
Ok.... That doesn't sound unbiased or anything
Coates made the rounds after the interview to get his ego stroked.. .
CBS held a closed door meeting to appease the radicals on the staff and to shame Dokupil enough to apologize
There was even discussion of whether Israel should be discussed at all on air.
During the meeting, one reporter stood up to defend Dokupil, Jan Crawford.... She was the only one
But on this subject—or perhaps it’s this particular author—honesty and integrity are now an unforgivable act of editorial malpractice. At least that is what CBS News is telling its own staff when it comes to Dokoupil’s interview of Coates on September 30.
During its editorial meeting on Monday at 9 a.m.—the morning of October 7—the network’s top brass all but apologized for the interview to staff, saying that it did not meet the company’s “editorial standards.” After being introduced by Wendy McMahon, the head of CBS News, Adrienne Roark, who is in charge of news gathering at the network, began her remarks by saying covering a story like October 7 “requires empathy, respect, and a commitment to truth.”
Not everyone was buying it. CBS reporter Jan Crawford, who has been the CBS chief legal correspondent since 2009, rushed to Dokoupil’s defense.
“It sounds like we are calling out one of our anchors in a somewhat public setting on this call for failing to meet editorial standards for, I’m not even sure what,” she said. “I thought our commitment was to truth. And when someone comes on our air with a one-sided account of a very complex situation, as Coates himself acknowledges that he has, it’s my understanding that as journalists we are obligated to challenge that worldview so that our viewers can have that access to the truth or a fuller account, a more balanced account. And, to me, that is what Tony did.”
Crawford went on: “Tony prevented a one-sided account from being broadcast on our network that was completely devoid of history or facts. As someone who does a lot of interviews, I’m not sure now how to proceed in challenging viewpoints that are obviously one-sided and devoid of fact and history.”
The audio of the meeting was leaked... and one after another CBS executive excoriated Poloupil
Dokupil apologized... likely because his job was on the line.
Shari Redstone, Chair of Paramount Global, spoke up to deride CBS for it's handling of Dokupil and for not having his back.
In stark opposition to what CBS editorial leadership told staff on Monday, Redstone said that she did not believe Dokoupil had violated the network’s editorial standards when he grilled Coates over the contents of his new book.
“I think Tony did a great job with that interview,” Redstone said Wednesday during a panel at Advertising Week New York. “I think he handled himself and showed the world and modeled what civil discourse is. He showed that there was accountability, that there is a system of checks and balances, and frankly, I was very proud of the work that he did.”
Redstone said she had expressed her support to Dokoupil directly and was “very glad” CBS had Coates on the network’s morning program to discuss his new book, “The Message.”
“But we have to also provide the opportunity to challenge him on what he says, just like we challenge everybody else,” Redstone said.
On Wednesday, Redstone said the network’s executives made a “bad mistake” with their handling of the ensuing controversy over the interview.
“I’ve been working with the CEOs. I’ve been working with the woman who does a lot of our diversity training, and I think we all agree that this was not handled correctly, and we all agree that something needs to be done,” Redstone said
Honestly, these dying outlets can't crater soon enough. They're compromised cesspools for the Left. Having lost all legitimacy for opposing viewpoints They're almost as bad now as the circle jerking that goes on at College Campuses. Thank god there's a few left with some sanity to step in on Tony's behalf. But there's not many left.
