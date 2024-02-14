News Bigfoot Silva vs Juan Espino

Really excited about this fight - can't wait to see what tricks Bigfoot has added to his game of late. He might need to call on both of his black belts in Judo and BJJ against the White Lion, who is an elite grappler.

This is a big step up in level of opponent for Bigfoot recently, and he will be fighting Juan in Juan's home town, so Antonio must be feeling confident in what he brings. With that being said, I'm not sure if this is going to be kind of an exhibition match, or what the rules are going to be.

Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva announces March 23 fight with fellow UFC vet Juan Espino

The one-time UFC heavyweight title challenger continues to fight on despite losses in his past 11 fights.
I've heard Hector Lombard will also be on this card.
 
Bigfoot needs to just shoot takedowns constantly. His brain has gotta be near the consistency of a smoothie by now.
 
Was just reading this a day or so back. His call as I always say but I do hope these guys are doing it cause they can't stop not because they are desperate.

Ah well it's the old wrestler syndrome type of situation. I saw Jimmy Snuka at a local Gym at the tail tail end of his career.

Martial Arts Legend Juan Espino Announces Retirement: A Look at 'The Farewell' Event

Juan Espino, a titan in mixed martial arts, announces his retirement. The farewell event, featuring Antonio Silva, takes place in Gran Canaria on March 23rd, 2024.
The world of martial arts is bracing for a monumental event on March 23rd, 2024. Juan Espino, a titan in the realm of mixed martial arts and various other fighting styles, has announced his retirement from professional fighting. This decision comes as a surprise to many, given Espino's impressive career and his current standing at the pinnacle of his game.

The Grand Finale: 'The Farewell'​

The culmination of Espino's illustrious career will unfold at 'The Farewell', an event scheduled to take place in Gran Canaria. The fight card is a testament to the diversity and richness of martial arts, featuring top athletes from Canarian wrestling, Senegalese wrestling, and mixed martial arts.

A Star-Studded Lineup​

Among the confirmed participants are Antonio Silva, a former UFC heavyweight title challenger, and Juanma Suarez. Silva, despite being on an 11-fight losing streak, remains a formidable opponent. His resilience and determination are a testament to his enduring spirit in the face of adversity.

Espino's Journey: From Injury to Triumph​

Espino, a UFC veteran and the triumphant winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 28, initially announced his retirement in June 2022 due to injuries. However, he has chosen to return for one final bout at 'The Farewell'. This decision underscores Espino's unwavering dedication to his craft and his commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in the world of martial arts.



As the martial arts community prepares to bid farewell to one of its most esteemed figures, the anticipation for 'The Farewell' continues to mount. The event promises to be a celebration of Espino's remarkable career and a testament to the indomitable spirit of martial arts.

Note: The specifics of the bout between Espino and Silva, including the rule set and other details, have yet to be disclosed. However, one thing is certain: 'The Farewell' will be a night to remember, a fitting send-off for a true martial arts legend.

I think it will be more of an exhibition, maybe even a grappling match.
 
