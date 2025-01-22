  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime Big Pharma Trump ends cheaper drug prices with Executive Order

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
24,354
Reaction score
29,196
So now seniors can get price gouged.
I guess it should be expected by Trump who told us the COVID vaccine was safe when he railroaded it with Operation Warpspeed showed me he was in Big Pharmas pocket.
I am going to take a cue from Elon and instead of offering a horse to get a handjob, I am going to find single moms working 2 or 3 jobs just for their kids insulin , I will offer to trade insulin for a handjob.
United Healthcare just got busted overcharging billions for prescription but now they have an oligarch friendly President that just made it legal.
 
Will see how much import fees and tax Trump will add for medicaments and equipment import from " bad parasitic europe ". Some stuff U.S can't replace quickly...it isn't doable in 1-4 years....
 
Probably because he wants his own EO to lower drug prices again, Biden ended and suspended some of Trumps EOs that did that.


Trumps EO's
Executive Order 13877 "Improving Price and Quality Transparency in American Healthcare to Put Patients First"

This EO aimed at increasing transparency in healthcare pricing, including drugs, and promoting competition to lower costs.
Executive Order 13937 - "Lowering Drug Prices by Putting America First"

This order included measures to allow the importation of cheaper drugs from other countries and to link U.S. drug prices to those in other countries through the "Most Favored Nation" rule.
Executive Order 13938 - "Access to Affordable and Safe Insulin and Epinephrine"





https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/01/politics/biden-trump-drug-prices/index.html

Biden freeze hits two Trump drug price rules​


A freeze by the new Biden administration on Trump-era regulations will hit at least two rules aimed at lowering drug prices,including one dealing with insulin and EpiPens for under-served patients.

Biden's First 100 Days​



The halt follows a memo last month from White House chief of staff Ron Klain directing agencies to halt new and pending regulations from going into effect to ensure Biden officials have the opportunity to review them.

The Department of Health and Human Services issued a flurry of regulations that sought to address high drug prices, one of Americans’ chief health care complaints,in the waning days of former President Donald Trump’s term. They stemmed from a set of executive orders Trump signed in July and September.
 
The next 4 years are going to be amazing if you're already a billionare.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,888
Messages
56,800,026
Members
175,416
Latest member
Mohammed Hijab

Share this page

Back
Top