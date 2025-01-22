Probably because he wants his own EO to lower drug prices again, Biden ended and suspended some of Trumps EOs that did that.
Trumps EO's
Executive Order 13877 "Improving Price and Quality Transparency in American Healthcare to Put Patients First"
This EO aimed at increasing transparency in healthcare pricing, including drugs, and promoting competition to lower costs.
Executive Order 13937 - "Lowering Drug Prices by Putting America First"
This order included measures to allow the importation of cheaper drugs from other countries and to link U.S. drug prices to those in other countries through the "Most Favored Nation" rule.
Executive Order 13938 - "Access to Affordable and Safe Insulin and Epinephrine"
Biden freeze hits two Trump drug price rules
A freeze by the new Biden administration
on Trump-era regulations will hit at least two rules aimed at lowering drug prices,including one dealing with insulin and EpiPens for under-served patients.
Biden's First 100 Days
The halt follows a memo last month from White House chief of staff Ron Klain directing agencies to halt new and pending regulations from going into effect to ensure Biden officials have the opportunity to review them.
The Department of Health and Human Services issued a flurry of regulations that sought to address high drug prices, one of Americans’ chief health care complaints,in the waning days of former President Donald Trump’s
term. They stemmed from a set of executive orders Trump signed
in July and September.