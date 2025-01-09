wwkirk
Hot off the presses. Biden's pro-trans update to Title IX has been blocked for the time being.
U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, chief jurist for the Eastern District of Kentucky, ruled on Thursday that the administration’s rewrite of Title IX violated the Constitution. The 1972 law prohibits sex-based discrimination in K-12 schools and colleges that receive federal funding.
The federal Education Department’s interpretation of what constitutes sex-based misconduct was too broad, Reeves wrote, and the rules violated the First Amendment.
The ruling dealt a fatal blow to the hallmark regulations that had endured nationwide scrutiny from Republican politicians because of their explicit protections for queer and transgender students. It's one of many pieces of Biden's education agenda that faced insurmountable opposition or abandonment in the waning weeks of his term.
