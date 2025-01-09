  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into them. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Law Biden's Pro-Trans Title IX Update Blocked

Hot off the presses. Biden's pro-trans update to Title IX has been blocked for the time being.
U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, chief jurist for the Eastern District of Kentucky, ruled on Thursday that the administration’s rewrite of Title IX violated the Constitution. The 1972 law prohibits sex-based discrimination in K-12 schools and colleges that receive federal funding.

The federal Education Department’s interpretation of what constitutes sex-based misconduct was too broad, Reeves wrote, and the rules violated the First Amendment.

The ruling dealt a fatal blow to the hallmark regulations that had endured nationwide scrutiny from Republican politicians because of their explicit protections for queer and transgender students. It's one of many pieces of Biden's education agenda that faced insurmountable opposition or abandonment in the waning weeks of his term.
www.usatoday.com

Judge deals Biden's Title IX rules a death knell

A federal judge in Kentucky vacated the regulations, which bolstered the rights of victims of sexual misconduct and LGBTQ+ students.
www.foxnews.com

Federal judge strikes down Biden admin's Title IX rewrite

A federal judge in Kentucky struck down the Biden administration's rewrite of Title IX, which would have equated sex with gender identity.
Hopefully the mass hysteria of confused young people thinking that they're trans goes away soon
 
