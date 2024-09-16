Scerpi
Make it make sense... please.
This plays off Trump's "Bloodbath" comment that Democrats constantly take out of context where Trump proposed steep tariffs on any Chinese cars that would be made in Mexico. Which was condemned by Democrats because... Why? Because it was Trump that was proposing it.
But now, Biden just quietly imposes a similar plan?
Joe Biden has imposed steep tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods, despite Kamala Harris calling similar levies proposed by Donald Trump a “sales tax”.
The US president on Friday confirmed a 100 per cent duty on electric vehicles, 50 per cent on solar cells and 25 per cent on steel and aluminium imports.
Other tariffs will apply to clothing imports, syringes, and face masks, as the government attempts to crack down on cheap imports that are threatening US manufacturing.
The decision comes despite Ms Harris’s criticism of Chinese tariffs proposed by Trump, which she said would amount to a tax on consumers and worsen inflation.
During the presidential debate on Tuesday, she described his plan for 60 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports as a “Trump sales tax”.
Also, I don't believe Biden has removed the steel tariffs to China that Trump put in place... But Kamala calls them a "Trump Sales Tax".... Hey retard, you're in office. Remove them already. What are you waiting for?
Here's Bill Mayer trying to get Al Franklyn to spell why Trump Tariffs are Bad and Biden Tariffs are Good
Spoiler Alert - He Can't
Poor KJP... Biden always puts her in shit positions to defend him
