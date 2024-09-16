I'm not going to disagree or agree.



I do know a few fabricators locally who got screwed when the steel tariffs got imposed. They had existing purchase orders where they hadn't locked down their steel. And had to eat the cost increases.



However, Trump got a lot of flack back them for them from Democrats, but Biden never removed them.



And now to impose these tariffs? With almost zero press. Why? What changed? To be able to take that card from Trump to use on his platform? Wouldn't this help Telsa?



The first I heard of it was on a podcast this morning and I didn't quite believe until i looked it up at work.



In the end, outside of a few high profile opinion differences, which are mostly superficial. The two parties are mostly the same...