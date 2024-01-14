Beterbiev vs Bivol June 1st in Saudi ESPN+

Both dudes are criminally underrated around here.



However, I think Bivol is frequently downplayed a lot more.

I dont know what's going to happen but I would not be shocked if he outpointed Biev & avoided getting stopped.



I would be a bit more surprised if Bivol was just another scalp that got demolished & crumbled by Beterbiev. That would be terrifyingly impressive.



Benavidez is the only dude who would have chance, but he's going to just chase Canelo. Which I get....but dam



Maybe Morrell will go up or something since he won't get a Canelo or Benavidez fight..... That could be interesting too