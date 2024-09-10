Best Strength of Schedule/Win Streak

Whis had the best/most consecutive back to back wins?



I'm not talking g about pure win streak. That's easy to name with guys like Igor, Khabib, Fedor, JBJ



And I'm not just talking about strength of schedule. That's easily goes to guys like Nog, RDA, Swanson



I'm talking about just back to back to back.... wins over killers



Is it Shogun?

Rampage

Lil Nog

Arona

Reem?



Chuck had a good run though they are lesser opponents than shogun

Monson

Randlemen

Mezger

Bustamante

Suloev

Vitor

Babalu



Hendo?

Babalu

Feijao

Fedor

Shogun



Romero?

Kennedy

Machida

Jacare

Weidman



Someone else?