Best Strength of Schedule/Win Streak

Whis had the best/most consecutive back to back wins?

I'm not talking g about pure win streak. That's easy to name with guys like Igor, Khabib, Fedor, JBJ

And I'm not just talking about strength of schedule. That's easily goes to guys like Nog, RDA, Swanson

I'm talking about just back to back to back.... wins over killers

Is it Shogun?
Rampage
Lil Nog
Arona
Reem?

Chuck had a good run though they are lesser opponents than shogun
Monson
Randlemen
Mezger
Bustamante
Suloev
Vitor
Babalu

Hendo?
Babalu
Feijao
Fedor
Shogun

Romero?
Kennedy
Machida
Jacare
Weidman

Someone else?
 
Luthien said:

Eddie Alvarez

Pitbull / Chandler / Cerrone / Melendez / Pettis / RDA / Conor / Poirier / Gaethje / Poirier / <SelenaWow>
Not to mention his eyebrow game is on point..

maxresdefault.jpg
 
