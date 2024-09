I couldn’t tell you the difference between certain wrestling styles, and rules. I literally don’t know.Back in 1978, Edmonton hosted the Commonwealth Games (which is why our stadium is named Commonwealth Stadium).The games were taking place over the summer school holidays. In our final report cards in my school, and grade we got free tix to Track, and field, swimming, and wrestling. So we all had the same events, and days to attend.I went to wrestling, and it was okay. But as a Canadian, I was used to more violence in my sports. It just doesn’t resonate with me. Nor does grappling. But I love both as they are incorporated in mma.