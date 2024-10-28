The revenge of Judo and Sambo supremacy over amateur wrestling

TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
For years the narrative, borne out by results at the time was that amateur wrestling be it freestyle, Greco or folkstyle was the best grappling base.
Khamzat, Khabib, Islam have totally crushed that using Judo and Sambo to dominate amateur wrestlers like never before at the most elite levels of the sport.
It's a new era of grappling evolution of the sport once again
