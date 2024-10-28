The revenge of Judo and Sambo supremacy over amateur wrestling

For years the narrative, borne out by results at the time was that amateur wrestling be it freestyle, Greco or folkstyle was the best grappling base.
Khamzat, Khabib, Islam have totally crushed that using Judo and Sambo to dominate amateur wrestlers like never before at the most elite levels of the sport.

It's a new era of grappling evolution of the sport once again
 
I mean... these guys mix the judo with the wrestling, its still wrestling, Its all grappling. It's just that the guys who only wrestle are not used to the way these guys chain the other stuff together.
 
HHJ said:
I mean... these guys mix the judo with the wrestling, its still wrestling, Its all grappling. It's just that the guys who only wrestle are not used to the way these guys chain the other stuff together.
Its grappling not 'wrestling'. But yeah its about mixing it up its always been like that its just that amateur wrestling is now the additional element not the base for the new era of these elite grapplers.
 
Fedor, Karo and others were around that mixed the Judo well with wrestling. Really nothing unusual given that sambo guys have influences of judo and freestyle in their techniques, and often cross train them.
 
gilbert_mma said:
Khamzat comes from freestyle wrestling
His base is training in Chechnya which is more like Sambo.
He competed formally in freestyle as an adult in Sweden but that was not his base it was the Chechen style
 
What are you talking about lol.

Their base is freestyle wrestling. Clubs all over the world will add the coaches personal favourite moves from Judo into their classes. That's why it's called freestyle.

Sambo is just amateur MMA in a gi and headgear.
 
TheMaster said:
Its grappling not 'wrestling'. But yeah its about mixing it up its always been like that its just that amateur wrestling is now the additional element not the base for the new era of these elite grapplers.
Wrestling is also grappling.

Also Chimaev's base is fresstyle wrestling, not Sambo or Judo.
 
duke_droese said:
What are you talking about lol.

Their base is freestyle wrestling. Clubs all over the world will add the coaches personal favourite moves from Judo into their classes. That's why it's called freestyle.

Sambo is just amateur MMA in a gi and headgear.
Lol, it's grappling its not the same 'wrestling' you find them practicing in freestyle tournaments internationally. He has astonishingly low level freestyle crendtials.
 
