Best Albums of 2024

Daverisimo
no gods no masters
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2008
- Messages
- 5,085
- Reaction score
- 2,649
So, this year was honestly pretty stacked. There probably isn't a genre you could name that didn't see a modern classic released. By far the best year for new releases since at least 2016 imo. Here's my top 5.
5: Umbilical-Thou (sludge metal)
4: Brat-Charli xcx (pop/electroclash)
3: Ulcerate-Cutting the Throat of God (technical death metal)
2: Magdalena Bay-Imaginal Disk (synthpop)
1: Beth Gibbons-Lives Outgrown (chamber folk)
Honorable mentions:
The Cure-Songs of a Lost World (gothic rock)
Blood Incantation-Absolute Elsewhere (death metal/progressive rock)
JPEGMAFIA-I Lay Down My Life For You (experimental hip-hop)
Godspeed You! Black Emperor-No Title as of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead (post-rock)
Kendrick Lamar-GNX (hip-hop)
5: Umbilical-Thou (sludge metal)
4: Brat-Charli xcx (pop/electroclash)
3: Ulcerate-Cutting the Throat of God (technical death metal)
2: Magdalena Bay-Imaginal Disk (synthpop)
1: Beth Gibbons-Lives Outgrown (chamber folk)
Honorable mentions:
The Cure-Songs of a Lost World (gothic rock)
Blood Incantation-Absolute Elsewhere (death metal/progressive rock)
JPEGMAFIA-I Lay Down My Life For You (experimental hip-hop)
Godspeed You! Black Emperor-No Title as of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead (post-rock)
Kendrick Lamar-GNX (hip-hop)