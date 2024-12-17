Best Albums of 2024

So, this year was honestly pretty stacked. There probably isn't a genre you could name that didn't see a modern classic released. By far the best year for new releases since at least 2016 imo. Here's my top 5.



5: Umbilical-Thou (sludge metal)







4: Brat-Charli xcx (pop/electroclash)







3: Ulcerate-Cutting the Throat of God (technical death metal)







2: Magdalena Bay-Imaginal Disk (synthpop)







1: Beth Gibbons-Lives Outgrown (chamber folk)







Honorable mentions:



The Cure-Songs of a Lost World (gothic rock)



Blood Incantation-Absolute Elsewhere (death metal/progressive rock)



JPEGMAFIA-I Lay Down My Life For You (experimental hip-hop)



Godspeed You! Black Emperor-No Title as of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead (post-rock)



Kendrick Lamar-GNX (hip-hop)