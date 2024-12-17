Best Albums of 2024

Daverisimo

Daverisimo

So, this year was honestly pretty stacked. There probably isn't a genre you could name that didn't see a modern classic released. By far the best year for new releases since at least 2016 imo. Here's my top 5.

5: Umbilical-Thou (sludge metal)



4: Brat-Charli xcx (pop/electroclash)



3: Ulcerate-Cutting the Throat of God (technical death metal)



2: Magdalena Bay-Imaginal Disk (synthpop)



1: Beth Gibbons-Lives Outgrown (chamber folk)



Honorable mentions:

The Cure-Songs of a Lost World (gothic rock)

Blood Incantation-Absolute Elsewhere (death metal/progressive rock)

JPEGMAFIA-I Lay Down My Life For You (experimental hip-hop)

Godspeed You! Black Emperor-No Title as of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead (post-rock)

Kendrick Lamar-GNX (hip-hop)
 
