Your Top 5 Albums of the Decade (so far)

In a few short months, this decade will be halfway over. This is of course, bullshit, and God is a bastard for making time move so quickly, but that's neither here nor there. This decade has been absolute fire musically, and those who disagree suck cock by choice. Now is as good a time as any to discuss your favorite albums of the decade so far.



5) Cutting the Throat of God-Ulcerate







Just when I thought metal in general, and extreme metal in particular, had become stagnant, this masterpiece came out. Simultaneously ugly and beautiful.



4) Imaginal Disk-Magdalena Bay







This one was by far the biggest surprise of 2024. I'd never even heard of Magdalena Bay before this album came out, and it completely blew me away.



3) Lives Outgrown-Beth Gibbons







Gorgeous, sorrowful, longing. As much as I love Portishead, I honestly think this is the best thing Beth Gibbons has ever done.



2) Sinner Get Ready-Lingua Ignota







An absolutely harrowing hour of music. It's maybe not as visceral as her earlier work, but it sinks into your bones in a way very little else can. More than anything else on my list, this is absolutely not for everyone, but for those who can withstand it's austere brutality, it is immensely rewarding.



1) Ichiko Aoba-Windswept Adan







This is music that heals your feckin soul. I don't know if Ichiko is a siren or an honest to God angel, but her voice isn't of this earth. There are very few albums that have this kind of impact on me. When I just need some peace, I turn to Vespertine by Björk, Ys by Joanna Newsom, or Windswept Adan by Ichiko Aoba.