Bellator content seemingly removed from Max streaming service

There seems to be no more Bellator content on the B/R Sports page and Google links no longer lead to pages on Bellator content. Also, we never got the Bellator library that we were promised by a certain PFL spokesperson. The Road to Dubai thing doesn't seem to be getting advertised for Max either.



May have something to do with underwhelming event performance and Max wasn't willing to pay for more events and this resulted in the final three events of 2024 being canceled. Just speculation on my part though. I do believe the deal was only for 2024.



Nobody likes 1-Hour Cutdowns of a miniscule fraction of the Bellator library or completely changing Bellator presentation to PFL cage/uniforms. Who would have thought?