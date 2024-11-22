  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Believe you me - Bisping and Felder discuss Jon Jones win and future

SuperAlly

SuperAlly

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Mar 30, 2009
Messages
6,145
Reaction score
6,557
I know the Jon Jones fetishists want to stop any discussion of Jon and his next fight, but if you just like MMA and not one specific fighter this is a good and balanced discussion about Jon. Both giving him props for his win and career but also outlining why Tom should be next

Good to hear the views of two elite fighters

Basically the first 30 mins of the podcast

 
SuperAlly said:
I know the Jon Jones fetishists want to stop any discussion of Jon and his next fight, but if you just like MMA and not one specific fighter this is a good and balanced discussion about Jon. Both giving him props for his win and career but also outlining why Tom should be next

Good to hear the views of two elite fighters

Basically the first 30 mins of the podcast

Click to expand...

17 title fights all wins = secured
the best and hardest resume
not in this lifetime that accomplishent would be replicated

basicaly your favorit goat fighter candidates resume would look like trash if you compare it to jones :) <DCWhoa>
 
CannotWin said:
Give props for what win?

Listening to two UFC shills talking about Dana White's sugar baby sounds like an awful waste of time.

Lemme guess: 30 minutes of "how good is Jon? Wow. Stipe, man."
Click to expand...


Pretty much the opposite.

They both outline that Stipe is an important name in the sport, but respectfully looked old/bad. Bisping is friendly and a countryman of Aspinall so no surprise his take is its a mandate for Jon to fight him, but its Felder who really stamps this point.

Its so obvious to anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the UFC that Jones should have fought Aspinall not a retired Stipe, but it crosses over to complete absurdity to refuse fighting the literal interim title holder. Nobody in MMA media is going angle for that.
 
CannotWin said:
Give props for what win?

Listening to two UFC shills talking about Dana White's sugar baby sounds like an awful waste of time.

Lemme guess: 30 minutes of "how good is Jon? Wow. Stipe, man."
Click to expand...
Beating the UFC HW GOAT of course

They credited him where due but also questioned him where due

As it should be
 
output.jpg
 
