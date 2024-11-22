Believe you me - Bisping and Felder discuss Jon Jones win and future

SuperAlly
Yellow Card
I know the Jon Jones fetishists want to stop any discussion of Jon and his next fight, but if you just like MMA and not one specific fighter this is a good and balanced discussion about Jon. Both giving him props for his win and career but also outlining why Tom should be next
Good to hear the views of two elite fighters
Basically the first 30 mins of the podcast
