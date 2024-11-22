Believe you me - Bisping and Felder discuss Jon Jones win and future

CannotWin said: Give props for what win?



Listening to two UFC shills talking about Dana White's sugar baby sounds like an awful waste of time.



Lemme guess: 30 minutes of "how good is Jon? Wow. Stipe, man." Click to expand...

Pretty much the opposite.They both outline that Stipe is an important name in the sport, but respectfully looked old/bad. Bisping is friendly and a countryman of Aspinall so no surprise his take is its a mandate for Jon to fight him, but its Felder who really stamps this point.Its so obvious to anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the UFC that Jones should have fought Aspinall not a retired Stipe, but it crosses over to complete absurdity to refuse fighting the literal interim title holder. Nobody in MMA media is going angle for that.