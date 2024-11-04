Belal vs Merab— Why one is hated and the other isn’t??

azerty said:
well, yes no reason to hate him, but TS act like Merab is universally liked or something when most people doesn't care about him and find quite boring, just like Belal, so, weird comparaison by TS
Agreed whole heartedly I know they are boring or whatever but honestly Woodley Leon and Usman were all boring too
 
I've seen both of them shat on quite a bit. I'd guess Belal is supposed to be seen as the one who is more hated of the two, but Merab, especially with the Umar thing coming up recently and dating all the way back to beating Aldo, gets a lot of hate
 
Merab is actually ass. It bothers me that hes the champ of such a fun division
 
Well Belal has so many loveable characteristics.
 
If we are going to go under the premise that what the TS is saying is true:

Merab has put himself out there. He's got a much more outgoing personality, where even if you dont like his fighting style, you still like him.

Personality means MORE than being exciting. If fans connect with you on a personal level, they will root for you to win, no matter what kind of style you have.

Belal is a bit of a dork, and doesnt put himself out there nearly as much, so he gives less other reasons to like him, if your not into his "meat and potatoes" fighting style.

But I think he is getting more respect now, especially because he doesnt really seem to be affected by the knocks against him. He's confident and consistent with his self belief, and he proved himself right and all the doubters wrong.
 
Both of them are criticized for point fighting so it's clear you just have an agenda. Also, Merab has been in the mainstream media longer due to having a louder personality, which of course is overlooked since it doesn't fit the obvious agenda here.

Passive-aggressive Islamaphobia thread.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Both of them are criticized, and also Merab has been in the mainstream media longer due to having a louder personality.

Passive-aggressive Islamaphobia thread.
Yeah you gotta love how the TS "has some theories but will keep them private" but expects everyone else to comment on it.

Thats why no one votes for him. Well reason fuckin 5 million anyway.
 
I think the hatred is pretty equally aimed at both of them.

Both decent guys and enjoyable to watch. Think it’s mostly casuals who find them boring.
 
I dislike them both?! <.< Voice it quite often XD
 
Both have feminine attributes and are annoying.

Belal carries a hurt bag, feels under appreciated, gets bitchy, and gives the cold shoulder.

Merab is emotional and clingy -- acts out to get attention good or bad.

Both appear to be good citizens.

So, up against the likes of Conor or Bones, I don't know what kind of Champs Sherdog prefers -- fems vs toxic masculinity.
 
