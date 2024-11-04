Belal vs Merab— Why one is hated and the other isn’t??

You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 22,128
- Reaction score
- 48,664
I like O'Malley but have no reason to hate merab he's had the title like 2 months and always fought whoever.merab is only liked by sean O'malley haters
well, yes no reason to hate him, but TS act like Merab is universally liked or something when most people doesn't care about him and find quite boring, just like Belal, so, weird comparaison by TSI like O'Malley but have no reason to hate merab he's had the title like 2 months and always fought whoever.
Agreed whole heartedly I know they are boring or whatever but honestly Woodley Leon and Usman were all boring toowell, yes no reason to hate him, but TS act like Merab is universally liked or something when most people doesn't care about him and find quite boring, just like Belal, so, weird comparaison by TS
Yeah you gotta love how the TS "has some theories but will keep them private" but expects everyone else to comment on it.Both of them are criticized, and also Merab has been in the mainstream media longer due to having a louder personality.
Passive-aggressive Islamaphobia thread.
He is already back with a new name^^ TopG