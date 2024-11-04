Belal vs Merab— Why one is hated and the other isn’t??

If we are going to go under the premise that what the TS is saying is true:



Merab has put himself out there. He's got a much more outgoing personality, where even if you dont like his fighting style, you still like him.



Personality means MORE than being exciting. If fans connect with you on a personal level, they will root for you to win, no matter what kind of style you have.



Belal is a bit of a dork, and doesnt put himself out there nearly as much, so he gives less other reasons to like him, if your not into his "meat and potatoes" fighting style.



But I think he is getting more respect now, especially because he doesnt really seem to be affected by the knocks against him. He's confident and consistent with his self belief, and he proved himself right and all the doubters wrong.