Belal Muhammad Challenges Darren Till to Striking-Only Sparring Session for $100K

3f456-17078538064168-1920.jpg

Belal Muhammad is confident he can beat Darren Till on the feet.
www.sherdog.com

Belal Muhammad Challenges Darren Till to Striking-Only Sparring Session for $100K

Belal Muhammad is confident he can beat Darren Till on the feet.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Muhammad dethroned Till’s fellow countryman, Leon Edwards, via a dominant unanimous decision in the main event at UFC 304 in Manchester this past July. From his experience fighting “Rocky,” Muhammad has arrived at the conclusion that Englishmen aren’t good at striking.

This led him to challenge Till, who is primarily a striker, to a stand-up sparring match. Ready to put his money where his mouth his, “Remember the Name” offered a wager of $100,000 for the potential spar, which would be live streamed. Muhammad even more boldly offered to go southpaw against “The Gorilla” for five rounds.

“I realized after going with Leon that people in the U.K. don’t have striking, you guys aren’t good at it,” Muhammad said on X Spaces. “I’ll put $100,000 that I’ll beat you in a five-round sparring match. We’ll just do stand up sparring; we’ll go live stream it… I won’t even wrestle and I will go southpaw against you… Oh, man I can’t wait to spar you.”

Till accepted Muhammad’s challenge, refusing to believe the champ can get the better of him in striking. While Till admits he can’t outwrestle Muhammad, the Liverpudlian believes he shouldn’t have a problem poking the Chicago native from distance in striking.

“Okay, let’s go then, it’s done… You can’t stand up with me Belal,” Till said. “Just like I know that you’ve got your little wrestlers, I can’t wrestle with you, you can’t strike with me… All jokes aside, I swear to God, all jokes aside, you are a great champion but striking, you see me with you – my little finger, poke poke poke you, so s—t. What are you gonna do?”

Muhammad is currently on an 11-fight unbeaten run that has seen him best many of the top contenders in the welterweight division. Meanwhile, Till was released from the UFC on his own request in February 2023 on the back of a three-fight skid. Till, whose last win was in 2019, has vowed to return to the UFC after pursuing boxing aspirations.



I’m am positive that the ufc will allow one of their least popular champions to have some bullshit unsanctioned fiasco against a guy who washed out of the organization years ago , as a matter a fact I bet they are so ecstatic at the prospects of this they will probably ask to carry it on ufc fight pass .
 
Elvis. said:
I’m am positive that the ufc will allow one of their least popular champions to have some bullshit unsanctioned fiasco against a guy who washed out of the organization years ago , as a matter a fact I bet they are so ecstatic at the prospects of this they will probably ask to carry it on ufc fight pass .
Click to expand...
What can the ufc do about it? It’s no different than a sparring match. The ufc can block people from sparring…right? 😅
 
Honestly think Belal would beat him up, never been impressed with Tilly, the Cerrone fight was a good performance, apart from that he always loses and the fights that he does "win" I'm not even convinced he won either, staring point fighting decision where you never really know who has won, he is so tentative and hesitant and barely throws. Belal just throws while Tilly is staring again and drops him I reckon
 
Elvis. said:
I’m am positive that the ufc will allow one of their least popular champions to have some bullshit unsanctioned fiasco against a guy who washed out of the organization years ago , as a matter a fact I bet they are so ecstatic at the prospects of this they will probably ask to carry it on ufc fight pass .
Click to expand...
It's a sparring session, the UFC cant do shit about it.
 
This challenge is a very small step away from Power Slap 👋 👋 👋 for these fools.
 
i'd rather see that fight than once "legendary" soon to be geriatric Mike Tyson fight overgrown "problem child" Jake Paul
 
I can't wait until we don't have to hear about Belal anymore

He's trying so hard to duck Shavkat and fight Colby or Usman lol

Pretty sad
 
Darren Till is the perfect example of this current generation of fighters who accomplish nothing but think they are the greatest thing since sliced bread.

He's best known for being Khamzat's sidekick for a few months but wants to throw shots at the throne.

Shit makes no sense.
 
