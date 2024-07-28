How Belal Muhammad Turned a Nightmare Matchup on its Head

If I could speculate on this peculiarity of Edwards’ footwork, I think it’s that he is overwhelmingly fixated on the tactical aspects of fighting over the strategic. The “how” over the “what”. He knows he wants to stay outside jabbing range, and that all his best attacks, counters, and setups flow from that distance. So when an opponent inches forward, his immediate response is to recapture that distance. Sometimes that means a short hop back, sometimes it means an overwrought resetting of his feet that takes him out of position and allows his opponent to eat up more space. The immediate focus is on getting back to the place where his attacks are most effective, and his position in the cage is an afterthought.