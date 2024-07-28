Belal Muhammad 24 wins 18 by unanimous decision

WW division is about to be held hostage for a little while. Yes hes very good, dont get me wrong, i was not a fan of either guy so i could not care who won last night, but god damn this is pure point fighting style, very little to virtually 0 ground and pound, virtually no attempts at submissions, just pure "get a position and hold on for dear life for the rest of the round". We have seen this blue print from guys before who are heavy grapplers, but never at a record of 18 decision out of 24 wins...thats just an absurd stat to hear. We have had our heavy grapplers like Khabibs, or Usmans, hell even at the lighter weight classes like Aljamain, but Belal looks like hes not even interested in trying to finish some of these fights.

Im afraid the WW division might be stuck for a year or 2, the guy is 36 and with his fighting style it will make very very difficult to make for exciting fights, especially if one fighter is perfectly happy to stall out decisions

 
It's actually the reverse; Belal is trying to finish all the time, he just can't get there. That's part of his warped little Cinderella story. I find it hilarious.
 
It was a lose lose either way. Leon and Belal are both decision machines. At least Belal's next fight has to be decent tho right, he's beaten a lot of the guys already. JDM, Shavkat are the only options that make sense. If it's JDM...I think belal easily takes it. Shavkat I'm not as convinced.
Or maybe Belal will angle for a Colby fight somehow to try and keep his belt longer <lol>
 
It was a lose lose either way. Leon and Belal are both decision machines. At least Belal's next fight has to be decent tho right, he's beaten a lot of the guys already. JDM, Shavkat are the only options that make sense. If it's JDM...I think belal easily takes it. Shavkat I'm not as convinced.
Or maybe Belal will angle for a Colby fight somehow to try and keep his belt longer <lol>
Or maybe Belal will angle for a Colby fight somehow to try and keep his belt longer <lol>
No way in hell colby gets a 4th title shot. he would have to beat 10 contenders to even be considered.
 
It was a lose lose either way. Leon and Belal are both decision machines. At least Belal's next fight has to be decent tho right, he's beaten a lot of the guys already. JDM, Shavkat are the only options that make sense. If it's JDM...I think belal easily takes it. Shavkat I'm not as convinced.
Or maybe Belal will angle for a Colby fight somehow to try and keep his belt longer <lol>
Or maybe Belal will angle for a Colby fight somehow to try and keep his belt longer <lol>
the problem with any of the fights you mentioned, which one of them would go any different than the one we saw last night? Belal will basically do his best to turn every fight into counting points till the last bell rings and as we have seen time and time again, we dont have to worry about submissions or KOs, just gotta hope that judgers dont mess up the scorecards
 
WW division been held hostage and boring as fuck since GSP reigned outside of Lawlers short reign, always been a wrestler heavy and fairly boring division at the top.

Have a feeling Belal vs Shavkat might end up being like Stipe vs Ngannou 1 from the lead up all the way to Belal winning and pissing Dana off
 
