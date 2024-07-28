Belal Muhammad 24 wins 18 by unanimous decision

WW division is about to be held hostage for a little while. Yes hes very good, dont get me wrong, i was not a fan of either guy so i could not care who won last night, but god damn this is pure point fighting style, very little to virtually 0 ground and pound, virtually no attempts at submissions, just pure "get a position and hold on for dear life for the rest of the round". We have seen this blue print from guys before who are heavy grapplers, but never at a record of 18 decision out of 24 wins...thats just an absurd stat to hear. We have had our heavy grapplers like Khabibs, or Usmans, hell even at the lighter weight classes like Aljamain, but Belal looks like hes not even interested in trying to finish some of these fights.



Im afraid the WW division might be stuck for a year or 2, the guy is 36 and with his fighting style it will make very very difficult to make for exciting fights, especially if one fighter is perfectly happy to stall out decisions

