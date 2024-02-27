This is a story that went viral about a Tik Tok influencer who called out her dad for being a deadbeat.



TL/DR:



1. Daughter calls out her dad for abandoning family of 4 kids when she was 5 to pursue amateur breakdancing. Dad becomes oldest competing breakdancer at 65 and goes on Good Morning America and other shows. She claims he didn't pay her medical bills.

2. Dad posts reply video on Twitter defending himself saying he paid almost 5 million total in child support and also 600K into the kid's college fund. Says he was there for their childhood.

3. Daughter makes followup reply trashing him again.

4. Dad replies saying he said no one time to "medical bills" because it was for therapy for breaking up with her BF. And further defends himself with receipts. Elon Musk starts replying to the twitter thread.

5. Story goes viral.



Who to believe?



Original videos.







Interview with the dad.



