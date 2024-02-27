Social Based Breakdancing Dad vs Spoiled Influencer Daughter

This is a story that went viral about a Tik Tok influencer who called out her dad for being a deadbeat.

TL/DR:

1. Daughter calls out her dad for abandoning family of 4 kids when she was 5 to pursue amateur breakdancing. Dad becomes oldest competing breakdancer at 65 and goes on Good Morning America and other shows. She claims he didn't pay her medical bills.
2. Dad posts reply video on Twitter defending himself saying he paid almost 5 million total in child support and also 600K into the kid's college fund. Says he was there for their childhood.
3. Daughter makes followup reply trashing him again.
4. Dad replies saying he said no one time to "medical bills" because it was for therapy for breaking up with her BF. And further defends himself with receipts. Elon Musk starts replying to the twitter thread.
5. Story goes viral.

Who to believe?

Original videos.



Interview with the dad.

 
She responded to this and so did people who lived around her, dad definitely wasn’t there as much as he said he was, and cheated on the daughter’s wife. So I’d take everything he says with a grain of salt
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
She responded to this and so did people who lived around her, dad definitely wasn’t there as much as he said he was, and cheated on the daughter’s wife. So I’d take everything he says with a grain of salt
do you not understand how child support works? he could not be there, hence the large payments. He couldnt be around because mom didnt grant him the time, dude paid a lot of money, it's safe to say, he was not granted much time if any. Child support and visitation go hand in hand.
 
chardog said:
do you not understand how child support works? he could not be there, hence the large payments. He couldnt be around because mom didnt grant him the time, dude paid a lot of money, it's safe to say, he was not granted much time if any. Child support and visitation go hand in hand.
Of course I understand how child support works but his claims in the video aren’t really true. Also what kind of father makes a video instead I don’t know just talking to your fucking kid?

Caring what my daughter thinks would be more important than caring what the world thinks, but hey that’s just me.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Of course I understand how child support works but his claims in the video aren’t really true. Also what kind of father makes a video instead I don’t know just talking to your fucking kid?
He did try to talk to her. He communicated with her after the initial video that it's hurting his business and if she could reupload her video with corrections to some inaccuracies. She refused because the clip already went viral. Then he said he will upload a response video.

Watch his interview in the second clip.
 
Hog-train said:
He did try to talk to her. He communicated with her after the initial video that it's hurting his business and if she could reupload her video with corrections to some inaccuracies. She refused because the clip already went viral. Then he said he will upload a response video.

Watch his interview in the second clip.
Yet she and other people who know them refute many points he makes in the video. Sounds like to me work with your daughter more and she’s eventually come out with another bud or something .
Shouldn’t have been a shitty dad.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Of course I understand how child support works but his claims in the video aren’t really true. Also what kind of father makes a video instead I don’t know just talking to your fucking kid?

Caring what my daughter thinks would be more important than caring what the world thinks, but hey that’s just me.
The daughter has already had her mind poisoned by the bitter ex wife. Theres no coming back from that.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
She responded to this and so did people who lived around her, dad definitely wasn’t there as much as he said he was, and cheated on the daughter’s wife. So I’d take everything he says with a grain of salt
This will remain on my "couldn't give less of a shit" pile, right on top of "who's worse, Depp or Heard".
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Yet she and other people who know them refute many points he makes in the video. Sounds like to me work with your daughter more and she’s eventually come out with another bud or something .
Shouldn’t have been a shitty dad.
What other people? All I see is what he says and what she says.

I noticed a few inconsistencies about her story. She said he forgot her birthdays, but then shows her breakdancing shirt he gave her for her birthday.

She says they do not have contact, but he showed text messages between them too that were recent. She also made claims that are easily verifiable like he didn't pay her medical bills.

I feel she was initially in the wrong because she put her family on blast in the first place while directly naming her dad.
 
I have not read anything written in this thread yet and I'm expecting top-tier intellectual content.
 
