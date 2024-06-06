Warner Bros. Wants to Make ‘Barbie' Sequel, With or Without Greta Gerwig — World of Reel
Daniel Richtman is reporting the obvious. Warner Bros wants to make a “Barbie” sequel, even if it means Greta Gerwig not returning to direct it. I could have said that.
Gerwig has stated that she isn’t sure if she would want to return for a sequel, but why would that stop Warners from pursuing it, regardless of her participation? “Barbie” racked up $1.4 billion worldwide, when’s the last time Hollywood let such a hot property go without a sequel?
Gerwig is currently deep in pre-production mode on ‘Narnia’ for Netflix, which is set to shoot in late 2024. She has a two-film deal with Netflix on ‘Narnia,’ so they might be shooting these films back-to-back, although that has yet to be confirmed.