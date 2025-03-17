Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: March 17, 2025
Colin Farrell in Talks to Star in DC Studios' SGT. ROCK Live-Action Movie Directed by Luca Guadagnino
Colin Farrell, who waddled his way to considerable acclaim for his work as a classic DC villain in The Penguin, is in negotiations to return to the world of DC with Sgt. Rock, the World War Two action movie to be directed by Luca Guadagnino for DC Studios.
The move comes after Daniel Craig, who circled the feature project, officially stepped away and is now entertaining a role in Greta Gerwig and Netflix’s take on Narnia. No offer was ever made to Craig, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran said in February. At the time, they said the project would shoot this summer “only if we find the perfect actor.”
The move indeed puts Rock on track for a shoot this summer in DC Studios’ production hub in England.
If a deal makes, Farrell would play the tough-as-nails leader of Easy Company, the combat unit fighting Nazi forces in Europe.
Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959. His comic was one of DC’s longest-running books. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis previously circled the role during Hollywood’s multi-decade history of trying to bring the character to the big-screen.
Rock has a script from screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, who penned Guadagnino’s Challengers and Queer.
Farrell portrayed Penguin as a ruthless crime lord in The Batman, Matt Reeves’ gritty saga take on the Caped Crusader. He then returned to the character in The Penguin, an HBO spinoff that won widespread acclaim and awards. Farrell earned a SAG Award, Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Award, Saturn Award, among other huzzahs.
The actor is likely to return to the part in Reeves’ The Batman sequel, which is DC Studios hopes could be shooting by the end of the year.
