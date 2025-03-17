Update: March 17, 2025

Colin Farrell in Talks to Star in DC Studios' SGT. ROCK Live-Action Movie Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Colin Farrell in Talks to Star in ‘Sgt. Rock’ for DC Studios Luca Guadagnino is directing the World War Two war movie based on the comic character.

Colin Farrell, who waddled his way to considerable acclaim for his work as a classic DC villain in, is in negotiations to return to the world of DC with, the World War Two action movie to be directed by Luca Guadagnino for DC Studios.The move comes after Daniel Craig, who circled the feature project, officially stepped away and is now entertaining a role in Greta Gerwig and Netflix’s take on. No offer was ever made to Craig, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran said in February. At the time, they said the project would shoot this summer “only if we find the perfect actor.”The move indeed putson track for a shoot this summer in DC Studios’ production hub in England.If a deal makes, Farrell would play the tough-as-nails leader of Easy Company, the combat unit fighting Nazi forces in Europe.Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959. His comic was one of DC’s longest-running books. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis previously circled the role during Hollywood’s multi-decade history of trying to bring the character to the big-screen.has a script from screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, who penned Guadagnino’sandFarrell portrayed Penguin as a ruthless crime lord in, Matt Reeves’ gritty saga take on the Caped Crusader. He then returned to the character in, an HBO spinoff that won widespread acclaim and awards. Farrell earned a SAG Award, Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Award, Saturn Award, among other huzzahs.The actor is likely to return to the part in Reeves’sequel, which is DC Studios hopes could be shooting by the end of the year.