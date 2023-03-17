Aussie rock appreciation thread

triptych
Anything OZ rock goes here - past, present or future .....who's your fav Australian band(s) ?
Here are mine:
Bon Scott AND Brian Johnson era......
A band that most rockers out of OZ don:t know (or overlook), our one and only glam band from the 1970s
Yes, we had our Stooges-oriented band too
