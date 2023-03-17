Aussie rock appreciation thread

triptych

triptych

Anything OZ rock goes here - past, present or future :).....who's your fav Australian band(s) ?
Here are mine:

Bon Scott AND Brian Johnson era......


A band that most rockers out of OZ don:t know (or overlook), our one and only glam band from the 1970s



Yes, we had our Stooges-oriented band too :)

 
BroRogan said:
@triptych I loved that Jet album and listened the hell out of it when it come out mid 00s. Saw them live too which was a fun gig - kinda disappeared shortly after. Wolfmother still around more or less, always liked these guys too.

@ASUThermo cheers for dropping PWD! :cool:
Wolfmother did change OZ rock for the better.. ...listen to the rock band from Melbourne ....Airbourne :) ....live at Wacken
 
BroRogan said:
@triptych Nice! Airbourne are always pretty fun too. When I saw them at a festival years ago the singer tried to climb up the stage and having a beer there :D wild!

+ King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
+ Pond
+ The Murlocs
Pond and the Murlochs are ok :)
 
cheesus said:


Kim Salmon from The Scientists was my guitar teacher for a while, they had some great tracks
Can't say much for the Scientists, I prefer The Saints to them.....but the other 2 bands up here are hunky dory mate !!!!
 
There would be NO Aussie rock today without our own master of ceremonies Mr. Johnny O'Keefe .....our own Elvis :)

 
