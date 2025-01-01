I saw awful things tonight. Multiple bodies on the street. Broken bodies, bent at weird angles. Blocks and blocks of bourbon are shut down. Cops wouldn’t let us leave when it happened and then came in and shouted at everyone to leave all at once around 4am. Said it was a crime scene. Came up to the locker room too despite women still getting dressed. One cop said there was a bomb threat also. Idk if he was telling the truth or just trying to freak us out to change faster. By the time I left it looked like they covered the bodies but there were still a lot. All blocks around the club shut down until Royal St. I’ve never seen so many cops. Just got home safe.