www.cbsnews.com

Vehicle slams into crowd on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, killing at least 10 people

A vehicle ran into people on New Orleans' famed Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens.
www.abc.net.au

Ten killed, 30 injured as vehicle crashes into New Orleans crowd

Following the crash in the city's French Quarter, the driver reportedly exited the vehicle and started firing a weapon.
New Orleans police say they are dealing with a mass casualty incident in the city's famed Bourbon Street area after a vehicle reportedly ploughed into a group of people.

At least ten people had been killed and 30 more were injured in the incident, city officials said on Wednesday.

CBS News reported that following the crash in the city's French Quarter, the driver exited the vehicle and started firing a weapon.

Police reportedly returned fire.

New Orleans' emergency preparedness agency earlier warned of the incident in the district and cautioned people to stay away from the area.

It said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.

The incident came toward the end of New Year's celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kick-off of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city's Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.
 
RIP the victims who just wanted to have a night out on NYE
 
Body armor wearing perp.

From reddit first person witnesses:

I saw awful things tonight. Multiple bodies on the street. Broken bodies, bent at weird angles. Blocks and blocks of bourbon are shut down. Cops wouldn’t let us leave when it happened and then came in and shouted at everyone to leave all at once around 4am. Said it was a crime scene. Came up to the locker room too despite women still getting dressed. One cop said there was a bomb threat also. Idk if he was telling the truth or just trying to freak us out to change faster. By the time I left it looked like they covered the bodies but there were still a lot. All blocks around the club shut down until Royal St. I’ve never seen so many cops. Just got home safe.
They’re calling it a terrorist attack bc the guy was in full body armor and the cops had to shoot him in the face to kill him since he was shooting at them with an AK. I was a block down and watched from our balcony. So many cops doing cpr and so many people on the balconies not even noticing what happened.
Whatever the killer's motive, this was a deliberate and pre-planned attack. Not some moron getting drunk/high and losing control of the vehicle. Shitbag was obviously intent on killing as many people as possible. :mad:
 
I'm glad this POS is dead and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.
 
KnightTemplar said:
Whatever the killer's motive, this was a deliberate and pre-planned attack. Not some moron getting drunk/high and losing control of the vehicle. Shitbag was obviously intent on killing as many people as possible. :mad:
Mayor says there were IEDs in the truck. This isn't some random.
 
According to British sites, no information yet as to whether the perp is dead, arrested or in the wind.
 
TExas plates on the truck (not that it means anything). An EV truck. I wonder why an EV truck? I wonder what is under that covering on the pole?

Ysnq5et.jpeg
 
Here is what Google Lens returns on the search of the insignia on the tailgate:

images


The truck is a Ford F-150 Lightening.
 
therealdope said:
TExas plates on the truck (not that it means anything). An EV truck. I wonder why an EV truck? I wonder what is under that covering on the pole?

Ysnq5et.jpeg
It looks like some kind of flag that has been rolled up and tied. I wonder what flag.
 
