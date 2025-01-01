Neph
Vehicle slams into crowd on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, killing at least 10 people
A vehicle ran into people on New Orleans' famed Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens.
www.cbsnews.com
Ten killed, 30 injured as vehicle crashes into New Orleans crowd
Following the crash in the city's French Quarter, the driver reportedly exited the vehicle and started firing a weapon.
www.abc.net.au
New Orleans police say they are dealing with a mass casualty incident in the city's famed Bourbon Street area after a vehicle reportedly ploughed into a group of people.
At least ten people had been killed and 30 more were injured in the incident, city officials said on Wednesday.
CBS News reported that following the crash in the city's French Quarter, the driver exited the vehicle and started firing a weapon.
Police reportedly returned fire.
New Orleans' emergency preparedness agency earlier warned of the incident in the district and cautioned people to stay away from the area.
It said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.
The incident came toward the end of New Year's celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kick-off of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city's Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.