The shocking thing is the ultimate edition price. It's like 130 bucks for the game. 110 for the base game + season pass. 70 for the base game. LOL they also have subscription method. It's 18 bucks a month for the game.

Game is beautiful but it's a bit pricey.
 
After the last game they shat out, I don't know what to think. They seem confused as to what direction the franchise should go in, and the games themselves are starting to feel like re-skins with new dialogue.

I don't think it's fair to nail this particular game's tiered "Game", "Game+", "Game++" thing, since damn near every friggin' AAA game does it, but for some reason this one's getting flack for it. I guess the social media influence giants decided to plant their flag on this game for whatever reason. Little late to the party on that one, guys.
 
Winston Wolf said:
We wuz shogunz.
This is what is the prominent rage-bait response on Twitter, and it may be correct, but it may not be the DEI-game we fear it to be.

Assassins Creed has never been a series based on historical accuracy and neither will this be.

I just watched this video and agree with the entirety of it -


And I'm recently bought a toilet, and while shopping for a new one I thought all toilets are the same... blah blah blah... but I discovered that they used to be alot bigger in general, using 2 gallons of water per flush. Government regulations required new toilets to use a maximum of 1.6 gallons to 'save water and the environment.' At first the new toilets with those requirements sucked, but given time and engineering advancements, toilets now using 1.3 gallons are better toilets than the old toilets that use 2 gallons.

Now... how the hell is that information about toilets relevant to Assassins's Creed?

DEI sucks. No question about that, and it stifles creativity. I'm 1000% against it. That said, it COULD be worked around with creativity instead of turning into woke garbage.

Could 'Shadows' be still woke garbage? Absolutely.
But given the recent trend of 'Samurai Games' like Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima, having a black samurai loosely based in a unknown historical figure... could be a way to stand out. Something unique, instead of what would have been the consensus - "Aug Ubisoft is finally making a samurai Assassins Creed after 15 years only because Samurai games are now popular."
 
GearSolidMetal said:
To be fair, I don't mind the black samurai as much as I do the forced female ninja. So unrealistic and completely blue balling long standing MALE fans who've waited for an AC game set in feudal japan for over a decade.

Also, "sorry, japanese men, no representation for you".
 
Reading the comments in the trailer is all I need to know about the game.
 
Winston Wolf said:
To be fair, I don't mind the black samurai as much as I do the forced female ninja. So unrealistic and completely blue balling long standing MALE fans who've waited for an AC game set in feudal japan for over a decade.

Also, "sorry, japanese men, no representation for you".
Also to be fair, the vast majority of what we know about ninjas are myths perpetuated by pop culture & entertainment.... including the belief that ninjas were exclusively male.

So a female ninja... not exactly historically accurate... in a game series that's never been historically accurate.

As long as the black samurai isn't offensive to the historically accurate traditions if the samurai, and not saying "Aw Hell Naw!" this has potential.
 
