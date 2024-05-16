This is what is the prominent rage-bait response on Twitter, and it may be correct, but it may not be the DEI-game we fear it to be.



Assassins Creed has never been a series based on historical accuracy and neither will this be.



I just watched this video and agree with the entirety of it -





And I'm recently bought a toilet, and while shopping for a new one I thought all toilets are the same... blah blah blah... but I discovered that they used to be alot bigger in general, using 2 gallons of water per flush. Government regulations required new toilets to use a maximum of 1.6 gallons to 'save water and the environment.' At first the new toilets with those requirements sucked, but given time and engineering advancements, toilets now using 1.3 gallons are better toilets than the old toilets that use 2 gallons.



Now... how the hell is that information about toilets relevant to Assassins's Creed?



DEI sucks. No question about that, and it stifles creativity. I'm 1000% against it. That said, it COULD be worked around with creativity instead of turning into woke garbage.



Could 'Shadows' be still woke garbage? Absolutely.

But given the recent trend of 'Samurai Games' like Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima, having a black samurai loosely based in a unknown historical figure... could be a way to stand out. Something unique, instead of what would have been the consensus - "Aug Ubisoft is finally making a samurai Assassins Creed after 15 years only because Samurai games are now popular."