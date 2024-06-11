Apple claims their new stuff can feature PC-level gaming

...like you could play Assassin's Creed: Shadows on the new Mac's and Ipads.
I pretty much hate everything Apple, but whuuuuuut???
I know it's possible to play AAA games on Apple stuff just that they're extremely limited in capacity. Never followed any development of gaming on Apple, so this is 'oh shit' news to me.
Yep. Called it.
Apple M1 silicon upsets the establishment by skipping past the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and coming close to Intel Core i7-11700K single-thread performance on PassMark
Apple is looking like a bull in a China shop. Intel and AMD might not be too threatened, right now, because Apple only makes chips for their own computers, but if this is an indication of the future Apple's M chip line will take, then every PC gamer in the world will be pining for their chips. I have no idea how to predict what the impact will be on PC gaming. I strongly doubt Apple would permit Windows manufacturers access to their hardware, the margins are far too low for them, but all of the tools for game development are on PC, and everyone will want this processing power.
It's not a leak or an engineer sample of anything like that. It's already showing up on the official charts (26 samples):
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/high_end_cpus.html
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/singleThread.html
This is a freaking 15.1W chip under load when actively cooled. The 5800X is 131W. The 11700K is 225W.
Apple just swooped in with a Fat Man
level bitch slap.
It why I lost my mind and wouldn't shut up about the M1 in the Steam Deck thread. More recently, I caught a LinusTechTips vid reviewing the latest iPad with the M4 variant. Beyond how incredibly powerful the M4 is, the most astonishing thing he mentioned in the vid was the quality of the screen. He said in their lab it was as good as any display they'd ever tested including the $20,000 reference display from Flanders scientific they'd recently checked out. It's kind of scary how good Apple has become at...everything.
You can see some performance benchmarks here:
We've tested Apple's latest tablets, and the M4 drives the iPad Pro 2024 to new heights
www.tomsguide.com
To be clear, for the above, benchmarks like Geekbench are focused on CPU and RAM performance, not the GPU. So while those MacBooks win against the HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop in Geekbench, it definitely isn't as powerful for gaming as that laptop's RTX 4060 Mobile GPU, and wouldn't bench as well in games. For perspective, on paper, the closest current chip used in gaming devices to the Apple M4 would be Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H that is being put into some of the new Steam Deck competitors like the MSI A1 Claw
that got a lot of press at this most recent Computex show. Very close.
However, the huge difference, as I noted for past generation of M chips in the Steam Deck thread, is the power draw. The Ultra 7 155H will draw 28W, minimum, and even in extremely small form factor devices like the Claw, where they restrict its consumption, it will probably draw more like 45W-60W under load. Meanwhile, even under synthetic loads, the M chips have drawn less than double their TDP, and the TDP for the M4 is 10W. So it will probably achieve nearly equal performance while pulling a third of the power. It's just insane. It doesn't make any sense to me since everyone is using the same fabrication plants (i.e. TSMC).
And the baseline M4 is just that. It will go:
M4 --> M4 Pro --> M4 Max --> M4 Ultra (just two M4 Max chipsets linked together if they make it)
If game developers code their games for the M4 Extreme, then yes, Apple will be an immediate player in the AAA space.