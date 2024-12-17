Opinion As the rich get richer the answer is private giving and charities...

The right has always trumpeted that while they want government policy to benefit them and help make them much richer, that the answer to the issue of the 'poors' is private giving and charities.

And we must give the right, particularly magats credit for loving charities.

‘Cynical cash grab’: FBI chief nominee Kash Patel’s profitable links in the non-profit world

Patel’s non-profit Kash Foundation is linked to Maga-merchandise firms and spends much more on fundraising than it does on charitable giving


Of Course Elon Musk’s Charity Is Skirting the Law
Inside Steve Bannon’s mysterious charity that allegedly siphoned $1 million from the wall project fraud

Trump pays up after admitting he used charitable foundation as piggy bank

Allegations that the charity George Santos claims to have run was fake highlight how scams divert money from worthy causes
Like with Trump, you can see Veterans, sick children and Pets tend to be favored groups to exploit.

I think you mean uber rich. Just normal rich aint what it used to be.
 
