‘Cynical cash grab’: FBI chief nominee Kash Patel’s profitable links in the non-profit world ​ Patel’s non-profit Kash Foundation is linked to Maga-merchandise firms and spends much more on fundraising than it does on charitable giving





Like with Trump, you can see Veterans, sick children and Pets tend to be favored groups to exploit.



The right has always trumpeted that while they want government policy to benefit them and help make them much richer, that the answer to the issue of the 'poors' is private giving and charities.And we must give the right, particularly magats credit for loving charities.