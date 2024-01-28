Media Arnold Allen: I deserved to win, no ill will towards Evloev, but "would have finished" it unless Goddard

Arnold Allen is on the first two-fight losing streak of his career after starting 10-0 in the UFC and being talked about as a dangerous contender at FW. Now he's decided to share his thoughts on the most recent loss:



“Everyone’s saying that I won round one and round three. I agree, that’s what I felt too. I felt after round one: ‘Yup, won that one.’ Round two, I fucked that one up. And round three, that was mine!
Very, very, very, very, very frustrating. Not the way I wanted to start things off... I just feel like I deserved to win that. I don’t want to be bitching and moaning or anything like that. I have no ill will against
his team or the opponent...Yeah, I felt like I got one and three just on the base that everyone else said it, and that’s what I felt immediately after.”

“With about three minutes left in the round, I fired off some knees, and in the moment I believe they were legal. I asked the rules backstage, and there was nothing to clarify. Mark Goddard is getting
a lot of flack for his call, but when he came in and said he was reffing, me, my coach, and my manager we were very happy. And I still think he’s one of the best refs out there, but I believe he made a
mistake, and you know... it’s a tough one.”

“I do feel I was on to a sequence where I was about to set up a finish. My opponent was really hurt. The way he sat down, the way he was reacting from the knees. His hand was off even with the rule.
And I lifted him up - knee, I lifted him up - knee, I lifted him up - knee. Even with that hand down, hand up rule, they were all legal. Yeah, I do believe I would have found a finish from there.”
 
The rule is dumb, but that's obviously wrong. It's very clear the hand was down when he made impact on some of them. But he certainly has a point about possibly taking round one as well.
 
the day this grounded knee bullshit goes away is the day MMA gets way better. Wreslters already have an overwhelming advantage with how much the rules favor them and how much the judges seemingly favor grappling over striking. This one hand down bullshit is something that's not needed at all.
 
I thought he did enough to win 2 rounds.

The knee rule sucks, but it I what is. I only argue that his intentions weren't to knee a downed opponent and, rightfully, a point wasn't deducted.
 
the day this grounded knee bullshit goes away is the day MMA gets way better. Wreslters already have an overwhelming advantage with how much the rules favor them and how much the judges seemingly favor grappling over striking. This one hand down bullshit is something that's not needed at all.
Panic wrestling is good for the sport bro, stop crying!!!!!
 
I scored it 29-28 Allen, but the knees were absolutely illegal as much as I dislike that particular rule. Furthermore, Round 1 was so close and Arnold didn't really put a stamp on it as much as I like the guy. "Optics" shouldn't play a big role in judging fights in theory, but we know that they do and when you finish a round being placed into an ostensibly defensive/reactive state for a lengthy period of time the judges often respond to that. Also worth noting that the Ontario rules are a bit different in how they award things like effective striking/grappling, aggression, cage control, and even defense.

I still think Allen edged it, but yeah. It wasn't a robbery and having such low output early while getting put on the back foot late in wrestling exchanges didn't do him any favors I'm sure.

It s really weird to me that anyone would think Evloev didn't win.
It'a not "weird" at all, really. Several media outlets and the slight majority of fans who have submitted scorecards on MMADecisions apparently felt that he did. It comes down to how you score a single, competitive round with low output from both guys.

There are legitimate arguments in either direction, especially under the Ontario ruleset.
 
I thought he did enough to win 2 rounds.

The knee rule sucks, but it I what is. I only argue that his intentions weren't to knee a downed opponent and, rightfully, a point wasn't deducted.
I don't think he intended it either. Matter of fact, the thing that Goddard should be blamed for it is not shouting 'he's down' or something to that effect in that position so Allen could make better choices. I will say though: While I feel a point deduction would be wrong here, it's not necessarily the intention that does it. If an accidental foul has a major effect, it should still be deducted.

He’s not wrong
He's incredibly wrong
 
I don't think he intended it either. Matter of fact, the thing that Goddard should be blamed for it is not shouting 'he's down' or something to that effect in that position so Allen could make better choices. I will say though: While I feel a point deduction would be wrong here, it's not necessarily the intention that does it. If an accidental foul has a major effect, it should still be deducted.


He's incredibly wrong
That’s why I hate this rule so much - some of you guys want the refs to tell fighters during a fight that a fighter is down when in a millisecond by lifting his knee and/or hand he is no longer down.

It’s an obtuse grey area that can’t be properly regulated; the solution isn’t “have refs make arbitrary statements that might not even be true and can change so quickly no one can notice and react to give instructions in time” it’s to make a downed opponent clearly definable (ie back and/or butt on the mat).

Then fighters don’t have to guess/feel/wait for instructions, they can just fight with a clear understanding of their opponents position.
 
What's Canada's definition of a grounded fighter? I think they use New Jersey Combative Sports rules (one of the commentators mentioned it), but NJ never adopted the new definition of a grounded fighter.
 
It s really weird to me that anyone would think Evloev didn't win.
sounds like someone who gets easily influenced by commentary. were you fanboying with DC and Cruz at the end of round 1 when Evloev mat returned him like 5 times?
 
That’s why I hate this rule so much - some of you guys want the refs to tell fighters during a fight that a fighter is down when in a millisecond by lifting his knee and/or hand he is no longer down.

It’s an obtuse grey area that can’t be properly regulated; the solution isn’t “have refs make arbitrary statements that might not even be true and can change so quickly no one can notice and react to give instructions in time” it’s to make a downed opponent clearly definable (ie back and/or butt on the mat).

Then fighters don’t have to guess/feel/wait for instructions, they can just fight with a clear understanding of their opponents position.
I just want fighters to not foul each other, my guy. A fighter who knows his opponent is down can now make him not downed by his actions, like some people were arguing Allen was trying to do.

Frankly speaking, Allen should already know that a position like that is one where the opponent can be down, and if Allen can't figure it out, then he shouldn't knee the guy. As someone already said, they didn't think it was the intention. Why? Because he was throwing a blind strike. The call from Goddard would just be a courtesy, but the foul is still Allen's fault
 
What's Canada's definition of a grounded fighter? I think they use New Jersey Combative Sports rules (one of the commentators mentioned it), but NJ never adopted the new definition of a grounded fighter.
(Toronto) Ontario specifically. British Columbia (fights in Vancouver) has adopted the rule changes.

NJ commission is probably the most aggressively against the rule change. So Ontario using their rules means: If ANY contact with the ground other than the soles of the feet, including even a finger, is made, then the person is grounded. Not only that, if a person is only on the soles of their feet but seems to have enough weight against the cage to be supporting them, the ref can also considered them grounded.
 
sounds like someone who gets easily influenced by commentary. were you fanboying with DC and Cruz at the end of round 1 when Evloev mat returned him like 5 times?
What?? Lol at the random DC and Cruz hate. I did find R1 totally impressive for Evloev yes and I found that win a super performance.
 
Evloev won.

giphy.gif
 
He's a good fighter and point wrestling is boring and should not be scoring points but under the current rules Evelov clearly won 29-28
 
