Arnold Allen is on the first two-fight losing streak of his career after starting 10-0 in the UFC and being talked about as a dangerous contender at FW. Now he's decided to share his thoughts on the most recent loss:







“Everyone’s saying that I won round one and round three. I agree, that’s what I felt too. I felt after round one: ‘Yup, won that one.’ Round two, I fucked that one up. And round three, that was mine!

Very, very, very, very, very frustrating. Not the way I wanted to start things off... I just feel like I deserved to win that. I don’t want to be bitching and moaning or anything like that. I have no ill will against

his team or the opponent...Yeah, I felt like I got one and three just on the base that everyone else said it, and that’s what I felt immediately after.”



“With about three minutes left in the round, I fired off some knees, and in the moment I believe they were legal. I asked the rules backstage, and there was nothing to clarify. Mark Goddard is getting

a lot of flack for his call, but when he came in and said he was reffing, me, my coach, and my manager we were very happy. And I still think he’s one of the best refs out there, but I believe he made a

mistake, and you know... it’s a tough one.”



“I do feel I was on to a sequence where I was about to set up a finish. My opponent was really hurt. The way he sat down, the way he was reacting from the knees. His hand was off even with the rule.

And I lifted him up - knee, I lifted him up - knee, I lifted him up - knee. Even with that hand down, hand up rule, they were all legal. Yeah, I do believe I would have found a finish from there.”