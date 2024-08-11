Media Arman Tsarukyan says Chimaev will be champion, "looks so good" in gym

On how things are getting competetive between them at Hype Reality 3:

“It’s good and I want to beat him, he wants to beat me - so I train my fighters very well to win over his fighters.”

But no tensions like what they are usually going for in The Ultimate Fighter:

“No, we have a good relationship with Khamzat and that’s why we take it just like a sport you know. Who is going to win, nothing else, no drama.”

After asking to train together, he's now impressed with Chimaev and the state that he's in already:

“He looks so good. He’s in shape, and yeah, for sure, I believe he’s gonna win over Robert Whittaker. I think after that fight, he can fight for the title."
"He’s going to be a champion, for sure”
 
If Khamzat beats Whittaker the UFC will definitely give him the next title shot. The other options are nothing but rematches.
 
We'll see. I'm a fan of Khamzat but if anyone can make it a more dangerous dogfight than Burns did against him, it's CERTAINLY Whittaker.
 
