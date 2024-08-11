



On how things are getting competetive between them at Hype Reality 3:



“It’s good and I want to beat him, he wants to beat me - so I train my fighters very well to win over his fighters.”



But no tensions like what they are usually going for in The Ultimate Fighter:



“No, we have a good relationship with Khamzat and that’s why we take it just like a sport you know. Who is going to win, nothing else, no drama.”



After asking to train together, he's now impressed with Chimaev and the state that he's in already:



“He looks so good. He’s in shape, and yeah, for sure, I believe he’s gonna win over Robert Whittaker. I think after that fight, he can fight for the title."

"He’s going to be a champion, for sure”