The Arizona Supreme Court rules nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in all races.
That's right you heard and seen the title correctly.
The Supreme Court ruled that 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in all races.
Doesn't matter if citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed, they can still vote either way.
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday that nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in state and local races.
The court’s decision comes after officials uncovered a database error that for two decades mistakenly designated the voters as having access to the full ballot.