Ahh yes. A case where a Republican appealed to a State Supreme Court in order to disenfranchise nearly 100k people and got shut down:



"The high court agreed with Fontes. It said county officials lack the authority to change the voters’ statuses because those voters registered long ago and had attested under the penalty of law that they are citizens. The justices also said the voters were not at fault for the database error and also mentioned the little time that’s left before the Nov. 5 general election."



Good for them.



BTW afterwards the Republican who brought the case walked back the intention:



“Thank God,” Richer said on the social platform X. He told The Associated Press on Thursday that maintaining voters’ statuses would be administratively easier."



The majority of these voters were also Republicans.