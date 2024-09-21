Elections Arizona Supreme Court rules nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in all races.

The Arizona Supreme Court rules nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in all races.
That's right you heard and seen the title correctly.

The Supreme Court ruled that 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in all races.
Doesn't matter if citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed, they can still vote either way.

The Arizona Supreme Court rules nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in all races.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday that nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in state and local races.
The court’s decision comes after officials uncovered a database error that for two decades mistakenly designated the voters as having access to the full ballot.
Ahh yes. A case where a Republican appealed to a State Supreme Court in order to disenfranchise nearly 100k people and got shut down:

"The high court agreed with Fontes. It said county officials lack the authority to change the voters’ statuses because those voters registered long ago and had attested under the penalty of law that they are citizens. The justices also said the voters were not at fault for the database error and also mentioned the little time that’s left before the Nov. 5 general election."

Good for them.

BTW afterwards the Republican who brought the case walked back the intention:

“Thank God,” Richer said on the social platform X. He told The Associated Press on Thursday that maintaining voters’ statuses would be administratively easier."

The majority of these voters were also Republicans.
 
They didn't open up the border just so those darn republicans can start asking for proof of citizenship to vote and "disenfranchise" all the illegal voters they brought in.
 
The pre-emptive excuses are starting to roll out
 
One down, how many to go?
I wonder if anyone approves of this effort to suppress the vote.
 
I was reading this was caused by a glitch and all 96k people have had drivers licenses since the 90s. Why were Democrats trying to stop people who have lived here 25+ years from voting?
 
The Diplomat said:
So the headline alone will piss off Republicans, but it was actually a political maneuver from the Arizonan GOP.

Every now and then, life throws us some humor. Gotta embrace it until the next angry issue.
Well weirdly enough the Arizona Democrat Secretary of State praises the decision -

“Today marks a significant victory for those whose fundamental right to vote was under scrutiny,” said Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state, Adrian Fontes, in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the Arizona Supreme Court for their prompt and just resolution,” Fontes added.


Very odd that Democrats would praise a court decision that is not in their interests.
 
ForeverYoung said:
I was reading this was caused by a glitch and all 96k people have had drivers licenses since the 90s. Why were Democrats trying to stop people who have lived here 25+ years from voting?
They weren’t.
Richer asked the high court to weigh in, saying Fontes ignored state law by advising county officials to let affected voters cast full ballots.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Well weirdly enough the Arizona Democrat Secretary of State praises the decision -

“Today marks a significant victory for those whose fundamental right to vote was under scrutiny,” said Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state, Adrian Fontes, in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the Arizona Supreme Court for their prompt and just resolution,” Fontes added.


Very odd that Democrats would praise a court decision that is not in their interests.
Publicly, it's values over politics.

Privately, they're saying "who the fuck let this happen?!"
 
The Diplomat said:
Privately, they're saying "who the fuck let this happen?!"
I saw a news clip about the story, and supposedly its due to a computer error.

Yeah, it always seems like these types of things happen and its always no one's fault.
 
