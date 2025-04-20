BFoe said: It doesn’t say that. It says he was an NM resident visiting Arizona from Albuquerque, and was apprehended in Nogales on the Arizona side of the border. Click to expand...

The agent also said that he admitted to illegally entering the US.



However, Hermosillo dismissed these claims. He and his girlfriend were visiting family in Tucson and had never been to Nogales.

He did say he was a US citizen, but they didn't believe him.

AZPM cited court documents to add that Jose Hermosillo was not carrying identification at the time of his arrest. The documents said that he was detained ‘at or near Nogales, Arizona, without proper immigration documents’.The two have a nine-month-old child together. According to the report, his girlfriend's aunt, identified as Grace Layva, said that she and her family made several calls before finding out that the 19-year-old was arrested and was at the Florence Correctional Center, which Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses to detain people.AZPM said that a family member drove to the center, but was not given any information. Hermosillo's girlfriend's aunt said that he had identified himself as a US citizen.I think they would have kept him. I think they would have if they would have not got that information yesterday in the court and gave that to ICE and the Border Patrol. He probably would have been deported already to Mexico," Lavya told the publication.