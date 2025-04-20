Law US citizen wrongfully arrested by border patrol in Arizona held for nearly 10 days

Official claimed Jose Hermosillo, who was visiting Arizona, was ‘without the proper immigration documents’

José Olivares

Immigration officials detained a US citizen for nearly 10 days in Arizona, according to court records and press reports.

As the NPR affiliate Arizona Public Media, first reported, 19-year-old Jose Hermosillo, a New Mexico resident visiting Arizona, was detained by border patrol agents in Nogales, a city along the Mexico border about an hour south of Tucson.

According to a border patrol criminal complaint, on 8 April, a border patrol official found Hermosillo “without the proper immigration documents” and claimed that the young American had admitted entering the US illegally from Mexico. Two days later, the federal court document notes that Hermosillo continued to claim he was a US citizen. On 17 April, a federal judge dismissed his case.

Hermosillo’s wrongful arrest and prolonged detention comes amid escalating attacks by the Trump administration on immigrants in the US. Since Donald Trump took office, the administration has emboldened immigration officers to arrest and deport undocumented people, including foreign students whose visas have been revoked, leading to a series of errors.
“Under the Trump administration’s theory of the law, the government could have banished this U.S. citizen to a Salvadoran prison then refused to do anything to bring him back,” Mark Joseph Stern, a legal analyst for Slate, wrote on Bluesky. “This is why the Constitution guarantees due process to all. Could it be more obvious?”

During his campaign for the presidency, the US president promised to carry out “mass deportations”. In the three months since he took office, several foreign tourists have been wrongfully detained, federal agents from other agencies have been deputized to engage in immigration enforcement and Trump has invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, declaring that Venezuelan gang members are a leading foreign invasion of the United States to give himself the power to expel immigrants to a notorious Salvadorian prison.

According to AZPM’s report, Hermosillo was visiting the Tucson area from Albuquerque, got lost without identification and was arrested by border patrol officials near its headquarters in Nogales. Hermosillo’s girlfriend’s family made numerous calls looking for him before they discovered he was being held at the Florence Correctional Center, a privately run Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) facility. After his arrest, the court docket shows, he was temporarily detained in the custody of the US marshals.
After the family tracked him done, they provided officials with his birth certificate and social security card.

“He did say he was a US citizen, but they didn’t believe him,” Hermosillo’s girlfriend’s aunt told AZPM. “I think they would have kept him. I think they would have, if they would have not got that information yesterday in the court, and gave that to Ice and the border patrol. He probably would have been deported already to Mexico.”

Ice, Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Homeland Security and Hermosillo’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Federal magistrate judge Maria S Aguilera dismissed the case on 17 April. Hermosillo was released later that evening.

Since Trump stepped into office, there have been a rising number of US citizens detained by immigration officials around the country. But immigration officials’ detention of citizens is not new, and it has taken place across presidential administrations. In 2021, the Government Accountability Office found that from 2015 through 2020, Ice arrested 674 US citizens and deported 70 of them. And from 2007 through 2015, 818 US citizens were held in immigration detention, according to a 2016 analysis from NPR.

In recent months, the Trump administration has revoked the visas of hundreds of foreign students, many for taking part in Gaza solidarity protests the administration call antisemitic . Among those swept up in that crackdown is Aditya Wahyu Harsono, an Indonesian student in Minnesota, who is married to a US citizen, arrested at his hospital workplace this month after his visa was secretly revoked.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/20/us-citizen-jose-hermosillo-border-patrol
 
Did he cross in from Mexico if so even if he is a US citizen you are required to have the proper ID on you.

"Yes, U.S. citizens generally need a passport to enter Mexico, regardless of their method of travel (air, land, or sea). While U.S. citizens entering by land or sea can sometimes use a U.S. Passport Card or an Enhanced Driver's License, a passport book is required for air travel."

So did he have the proper paperwork if he crossed the border.
 
oldshadow said:
Did he cross in from Mexico if so even if he is a US citizen you are required to have the proper ID on you.

"Yes, U.S. citizens generally need a passport to enter Mexico, regardless of their method of travel (air, land, or sea). While U.S. citizens entering by land or sea can sometimes use a U.S. Passport Card or an Enhanced Driver's License, a passport book is required for air travel."

So did he have the proper paperwork if he crossed the border.
It doesn’t say that. It says he was an NM resident visiting Arizona from Albuquerque, and was apprehended in Nogales on the Arizona side of the border.
 
oldshadow said:
Did he cross in from Mexico if so even if he is a US citizen you are required to have the proper ID on you.

"Yes, U.S. citizens generally need a passport to enter Mexico, regardless of their method of travel (air, land, or sea). While U.S. citizens entering by land or sea can sometimes use a U.S. Passport Card or an Enhanced Driver's License, a passport book is required for air travel."

So did he have the proper paperwork if he crossed the border.
Stop making excuses for authoritarians.
 
BFoe said:
It doesn’t say that. It says he was an NM resident visiting Arizona from Albuquerque, and was apprehended in Nogales on the Arizona side of the border.
Do the rules matter any more if you're brown and in America?
 
BFoe said:
It doesn’t say that. It says he was an NM resident visiting Arizona from Albuquerque, and was apprehended in Nogales on the Arizona side of the border.
Who is Jose Hermosillo, US citizen wrongfully arrested in Tucson for ‘illegally entering US’?

AZPM cited court documents to add that Jose Hermosillo was not carrying identification at the time of his arrest. The documents said that he was detained ‘at or near Nogales, Arizona, without proper immigration documents’. The agent also said that he admitted to illegally entering the US.

However, Hermosillo dismissed these claims. He and his girlfriend were visiting family in Tucson and had never been to Nogales. The two have a nine-month-old child together. According to the report, his girlfriend's aunt, identified as Grace Layva, said that she and her family made several calls before finding out that the 19-year-old was arrested and was at the Florence Correctional Center, which Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses to detain people.

AZPM said that a family member drove to the center, but was not given any information. Hermosillo's girlfriend's aunt said that he had identified himself as a US citizen.

He did say he was a US citizen, but they didn't believe him. I think they would have kept him. I think they would have if they would have not got that information yesterday in the court and gave that to ICE and the Border Patrol. He probably would have been deported already to Mexico," Lavya told the publication.
 
