Elections Argentina’s new Libertarian President Javier Milei

SalvadorAllende said:
Argentinian here. I'm happy and about to celebrate.

Hard times coming but luckily they cleaned up the trash. Peronists can go fuck themselves. Most of them belong to prison anyways.
Click to expand...

My SIL from Peru broke the news to us, sure as shit.
I didn't think it was going to happen
 
skold said:
Conservatards are free to fuck off to Argentina. A win win for everyone, you get to suffer the consequences of living under unhinged far right leadership and we get to enjoy life unpolluted by your bullshit :D
Click to expand...

To be fair the Peronists were economic isolationists which had a lot to do with the continual economic crises. Lots of unused and untapped resources that stayed in the hands of the wealthy while having some aspects of social democracy.

Not that this lunatic is going to make anything better. This will kind of be like their Reagan era.
 
Sinister said:
To be fair the Peronists were economic isolationists which had a lot to do with the continual economic crises. Lots of unused and untapped resources that stayed in the hands of the wealthy while having some aspects of social democracy.

Not that this lunatic is going to make anything better. This will kind of be like their Reagan era.
Click to expand...

Does he have any actual policies? Everywhere I look its just him screeching about wokeness with that psychotic look in his eyes
 
Jacket time said:
Damn man

How do you deal with such inflation?
Click to expand...
I buy foreign stocks at a parallel USD rate. The rule is if you have Argentinian pesos you spend or exchange it them ASAP. They pay me my salary last day of the month.. 2 or 3 days later I paid off everything and put my money elsewhere.
 
skold said:
Does he have any actual policies? Everywhere I look its just him screeching about wokeness with that psychotic look in his eyes
Click to expand...
He was almost the only candidate to present a whole government program. The other ones were the far left (marxists-leninists).

Mr Holmes said:
Looks like they'll avoid being another leftist shithole like Venezuela for a bit longer.
Click to expand...
Yes.. we were on track to that TBH.
Let's see what this dude can do... he has almost no senators.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
He was almost the only candidate to present a whole government program. The other ones were the far left (marxists-leninists).


Yes.. we were on track to that TBH.
Let's see what this dude can do... he has almost no senators.
Click to expand...

Could you name some of those policies please? Because historically far right unhinged lunatic leaders have always been a disaster for the nation. How is this goblin any different?
 
skold said:
Could you name some of those policies please? Because historically far right unhinged lunatic leaders have always been a disaster for the nation. How is this goblin any different?
Click to expand...
Basically eliminate Argentinian Peso and Central Bank and let people buy whatever coin they want (now it is illegal with some exceptions).

I think you are underestimating how fucked up we are right now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arkain2K
International Argentina's Economic Crisis: President-Elect Pledge To Shut Down Central Bank, Dollarizing the Economy to Combat Triple-Digits Inflation
2
Replies
33
Views
3K
Sinister
Sinister
LeonardoBjj
Elections Argentine economy minister upsets populist as they head to presidential runoff
Replies
3
Views
308
Rod1
Rod1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,386
Messages
55,139,552
Members
174,634
Latest member
WolfPackHunter

Share this page

Back
Top