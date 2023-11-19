Jacket time
The guy's a wild man
Conservatards are free to fuck off to Argentina. A win win for everyone, you get to suffer the consequences of living under unhinged far right leadership and we get to enjoy life unpolluted by your bullshit
worlds changing
Argentinian here. I'm happy and about to celebrate.
Hard times coming but luckily they cleaned up the trash. Peronists can go fuck themselves. Most of them belong to prison anyways.
Me neither. I thought it was going to be a close win for the actual government.My SIL from Peru broke the news to us, sure as shit.
I didn't think it was going to happen
To be fair the Peronists were economic isolationists which had a lot to do with the continual economic crises. Lots of unused and untapped resources that stayed in the hands of the wealthy while having some aspects of social democracy.
Not that this lunatic is going to make anything better. This will kind of be like their Reagan era.
Does he have any actual policies? Everywhere I look its just him screeching about wokeness with that psychotic look in his eyes
I buy foreign stocks at a parallel USD rate. The rule is if you have Argentinian pesos you spend or exchange it them ASAP. They pay me my salary last day of the month.. 2 or 3 days later I paid off everything and put my money elsewhere.Damn man
How do you deal with such inflation?
He was almost the only candidate to present a whole government program. The other ones were the far left (marxists-leninists).Does he have any actual policies? Everywhere I look its just him screeching about wokeness with that psychotic look in his eyes
Yes.. we were on track to that TBH.Looks like they'll avoid being another leftist shithole like Venezuela for a bit longer.
Let's see what this dude can do... he has almost no senators.
Basically eliminate Argentinian Peso and Central Bank and let people buy whatever coin they want (now it is illegal with some exceptions).Could you name some of those policies please? Because historically far right unhinged lunatic leaders have always been a disaster for the nation. How is this goblin any different?
I think you’re underestimating how fucked fucked up Skold is.Basically eliminate Argentinian Peso and Central Bank and let people buy whatever coin they want (now it is illegal with some exceptions).
I think you are underestimating how fucked up we are right now.