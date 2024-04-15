blackheart
Milei’s Austerity Is Devastating Argentina
Shock therapy is pushing more people into poverty.
foreignpolicy.com
Days after taking office, Milei devalued the Argentine peso by more than 50 percent, and already sky-high inflation rates ascended even further. Since then, the cost of gas in Argentina has roughly doubled. Food prices have risen by roughly 50 percent, according to official government data. Health care costs have increased at a similar clip. Around the two-month mark of Milei’s presidency, Argentina’s annual inflation rate topped 250 percent, surpassing that of Venezuela to become the highest in Latin America.
As the price hikes intensified, Milei slashed subsidies for services ranging from transportation to utilities, honoring his campaign pledge to take a metaphorical “chainsaw” to public spending. The move put even more pressure on Argentines’ pocketbooks.
For everyday citizens, Milei’s austerity has been devastating. Salaries and pensions have not come close to keeping up with inflation. Workers’ purchasing power fell by roughly 14 percent month-over-month at the end of 2023, a contraction not seen in decades. Demand for food at soup kitchens is surging. A study released earlier this month from the Catholic University of Argentina estimates that the country’s poverty rate surpassed 57 percent in January. According to the same group of researchers, 49.5 percent of Argentines lived in poverty in December 2023, when Milei took over. At the end of 2022, 43.1 percent were considered poor.
Sebastián Menescaldi, an economist and the director of the Buenos Aires-based EcoGo consultancy, forecasts that the most painful period of Milei’s economic shock is yet to come. Starting this month, utility price hikes will combine with back-to-school costs to wallop families’ bottom lines. (In Argentina, summer breaks run from Christmas through February.) In March and beyond, “people will feel like they are drowning,” Menescaldi said.
As average Argentines suffer, Milei’s strategy has yielded some positive macroeconomic indicators. The peso devaluation has made imports more expensive, slowing them down—and decreasing the amount of money flowing out of Argentina. As a result, the cash-strapped central bank has started replenishing some of its dwindling dollar reserves. Meanwhile, the government posted an elusive budget surplus in January. And although monthly inflation reached a crushing 20.6 percent that month, it was lower than December’s rate of 25.5 percent.
Cliffs:
-A neoliberal capitalist demon got into office in Argentina last year
-He's trying the same type of neoliberal reforms that have been attempted in other Latin American countries with devastating consequences "this time it will be different!!"
-As expected, and consistent with the results every time this sort of stuff is attempted - it is devastating the economy. Since Milei took office, the peso has dropped 50%, food prices have risen 50%, and poverty has risen from 49% to 58%
Who could have seen this coming? Well...maybe people that read history book's, who know that this experiment has already been run before in Latin America. Just 100 more attempts bro, please bro, it will work eventually.
Righties, chuds & neoliberals all think that Milei is amazing because he's operating his country's national government as if its a profit-seeking private enterprise. Hey, things might be objectively worse off for the human beings in the country, but there's a government surplus! WINNING!!
