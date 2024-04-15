Milei’s Austerity Is Devastating Argentina Shock therapy is pushing more people into poverty.

Cliffs:-A neoliberal capitalist demon got into office in Argentina last year-He's trying the same type of neoliberal reforms that have been attempted in other Latin American countries with devastating consequences "this time it will be different!!"-As expected, and consistent with the results every time this sort of stuff is attempted - it is devastating the economy. Since Milei took office, the peso has dropped 50%, food prices have risen 50%, and poverty has risen from 49% to 58%Who could have seen this coming? Well...maybe people that read history book's, who know that this experiment has already been run before in Latin America. Just 100 more attempts bro, please bro, it will work eventually.Righties, chuds & neoliberals all think that Milei is amazing because he's operating his country's national government as if its a profit-seeking private enterprise. Hey, things might be objectively worse off for the human beings in the country, but there's a government surplus! WINNING!!