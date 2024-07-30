Are we just gonna ignore the 6am factor?

So let's keep in mind that for belal, as an American, he was flying over and fighting on his regular clock like no real change.

Whereas Leon had to completely switch his biological clock on its head and try to get used to being in prime fighting form at 5 in the morning.

It's totally an unfair advantage and it's ridiculous that UFC would make all the UK fighters do this in the first place.

Even with a stringent sleep regimen, getting used to staying up all night and be at your best at like 5-6 am is unrealistic. It's different when international fighters go to the US to fight, cause they are adjusting to the regular time there, whereas Leon had to basically jet lag himself in his own country.