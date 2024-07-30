Are we just gonna ignore the 6am factor?

M

Mattnac

White Belt
@White
Joined
Mar 2, 2019
Messages
80
Reaction score
64
So let's keep in mind that for belal, as an American, he was flying over and fighting on his regular clock like no real change.
Whereas Leon had to completely switch his biological clock on its head and try to get used to being in prime fighting form at 5 in the morning.
It's totally an unfair advantage and it's ridiculous that UFC would make all the UK fighters do this in the first place.
Even with a stringent sleep regimen, getting used to staying up all night and be at your best at like 5-6 am is unrealistic. It's different when international fighters go to the US to fight, cause they are adjusting to the regular time there, whereas Leon had to basically jet lag himself in his own country.
 
there have been fighters that are fighting in their hometown but will still stay in a Hotel. I guess to just keep that fight week energy and routine going. Seems strange but get it.
 
Many here have mentioned it. A good portion of the subpar performances are likely due to the fighters literally staying up for a ridiculous time and having to fight in the middle of the witching hour. Lol
 
Leon could have flown to the US and had his camp here and been on the same schedule as Belal if that's all that he had to do. He knew 2 months in advance what time he would be fighting. He wasn't facing some indomitable circumstance that was impossible to overcome.
 
But but but real fighting! Street fighting!

Just at a reasonable time only please bc we are vajeens!
 
Domitian said:
Leon could have flown to the US and had his camp here and been on the same schedule as Belal if that's all that he had to do. He knew 2 months in advance what time he would be fighting. He wasn't facing some indomitable circumstance that was impossible to overcome.
Click to expand...
I challenge you to sleep until 9pm for 4 weeks, walk into your gym at midnight, do light sparring until 4 am, then go balls to the walls at 5-6am sparring. I'll give you 2 weeks to prepare, let me know how it goes!
 
It's not like they are doing algebra. The brain is always ready to amp shit up for some physical activity.
I always get surprised by that. You go from half asleep zombie to off road biking all alert in the woods in no time.
But who knows how it fucks with fighters minds? What seemed unusual about Leon in the fight?
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Many here have mentioned it. A good portion of the subpar performances are likely due to the fighters literally staying up for a ridiculous time and having to fight in the middle of the witching hour. Lol
Click to expand...
but why are peeps acting like this is the first time it's happened? it happens when they are in China and other places over there!

So is that why Bisping lost to Gastelum?
Ping needs to try and get that overturned for having to fight at a different time than normal that one time..

They know well in advance of the time change and have to be professional and be prepared for it. Especially easier when you live in that country and don't even have to travel. No excuses for that. imho
 
Danespina said:
Note that fighters travel to new timezones all the time.
Click to expand...
What I wrote in OP is that that works because fighters can go there and adjust for a week or 2, but to demand someone do it in their home country while the world around you is on the regular clock? C'mon, it's just ridiculous that the UFC makes UK fighters fight at 5 am in their home country 🤣
 
Mattnac said:
I challenge you to sleep until 9pm for 4 weeks, walk into your gym at midnight, do light sparring until 4 am, then go balls to the walls at 5-6am sparring. I'll give you 2 weeks to prepare, let me know how it goes!
Click to expand...
He had longer than 8 weeks to prepare. You're acting like he was just overwhelmed with an imposition that he just had no way of defeating. Poor Leon. He's not a broke fighter. He was UFC champion. There's tons of gyms in the US he could have trained at if you're saying it was impossible for him to get ready in England.
 
Aww pwoor Leon lost because he was too sleepy.

<lol>
 
Mattnac said:
I challenge you to sleep until 9pm for 4 weeks, walk into your gym at midnight, do light sparring until 4 am, then go balls to the walls at 5-6am sparring. I'll give you 2 weeks to prepare, let me know how it goes!
Click to expand...
Sounds like a piece of cake & and laughable 4 week sacrifice to be supposedly the best on the planet.

Edwards should have adjusted his sleep schedule 6wks ago ffs.
 
Domitian said:
He had longer than 8 weeks to prepare. You're acting like he was just overwhelmed with an imposition that he just had no way of defeating. Poor Leon. He's not a broke fighter. He was UFC champion. There's tons of gyms in the US he could have trained at if you're saying it was impossible for him to get ready in England.
Click to expand...
Yeah the reason why I mainly don't agree with this argument is this interview(and these guys have known Leon for awhile so he was comfortable with them, the interview takes place at his house).
.

Leon states for the first time he's had a full camp devoted all to himself (champ shit), and even talks about what he needs to do to surpass GSP.

He was prepped and ready for this fight, Belal was just better that night.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Anyone else think Belal fights Max for the BMF belt?
2
Replies
27
Views
816
italiamusica
italiamusica
big franklin
Belal beats Shavkat.
2
Replies
23
Views
614
blaseblase
blaseblase
13Seconds
Who is the most frustrating fighter to watch in your opinion?
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
2K
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile
big franklin
Big Franklin's official prediction for UFC 304 Leon vs. Belal (100% accuracy)
Replies
15
Views
500
FlowchartRog
FlowchartRog
ArtardFiesta
leon waiting to fight the winner of chandler and connor
Replies
4
Views
358
AmonTobin
AmonTobin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,975
Messages
55,946,172
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top