Are we in a right wing clique?

So I've noticing a pattern here. Most of the celebs I follow have gone full right wing.



I noticed it first with boxing and the UFC attracting right wing fans, then it increases with Dana fully endorsing Trump. Trump and pretty much anyone of a questionable nature seem to mingle among boxing and the UFC. Criminals have a history of running with combat sports of all kinds in almost every country. Andrew Tate comes into the fold, and while I never followed the guy Mr.Officer I do spot the allure of his fan base. I mean his own group is called the War Room and it is basically the same concept as the war room on sherdog. These are all pretty relatable, but it gets stranger when suddenly we have Musk and Zuck jumping into the fray, and sometimes quite literally as they not only align with the far right but also align with the UFC. We got Joe Brogan pushing the narrative with his buddy Putin running with the MMA and right wing crowd too. Kind of a surprise for me but I did watch Dr Phil before and now he's backing right wing policies too.



I'm making this thread now on this same note as I only just found out the youtuber Jon Tron is a far right mouth peace too.



To booth we also have the Incels running with the clique, something a guy like Tate clearly aimed to exploit. It's quite obvious there is mutual ground between fight fans and incels. The shortage of women here confirms this.



I mean, I'm feeling like I could aim to be a major left wing supporter but it would never matter because the culture I immerse myself and often my way of thinking clearly does not match someone on the left. Am I just a right winger in moderate clothing? Would anyone here even identify as left wing even? I think even the most left leaning posters on this forum would call themselves centralists or moderates.