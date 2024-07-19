Are we in a right wing clique?

So I've noticing a pattern here. Most of the celebs I follow have gone full right wing.

I noticed it first with boxing and the UFC attracting right wing fans, then it increases with Dana fully endorsing Trump. Trump and pretty much anyone of a questionable nature seem to mingle among boxing and the UFC. Criminals have a history of running with combat sports of all kinds in almost every country. Andrew Tate comes into the fold, and while I never followed the guy Mr.Officer I do spot the allure of his fan base. I mean his own group is called the War Room and it is basically the same concept as the war room on sherdog. These are all pretty relatable, but it gets stranger when suddenly we have Musk and Zuck jumping into the fray, and sometimes quite literally as they not only align with the far right but also align with the UFC. We got Joe Brogan pushing the narrative with his buddy Putin running with the MMA and right wing crowd too. Kind of a surprise for me but I did watch Dr Phil before and now he's backing right wing policies too.

I'm making this thread now on this same note as I only just found out the youtuber Jon Tron is a far right mouth peace too.

To booth we also have the Incels running with the clique, something a guy like Tate clearly aimed to exploit. It's quite obvious there is mutual ground between fight fans and incels. The shortage of women here confirms this.

I mean, I'm feeling like I could aim to be a major left wing supporter but it would never matter because the culture I immerse myself and often my way of thinking clearly does not match someone on the left. Am I just a right winger in moderate clothing? Would anyone here even identify as left wing even? I think even the most left leaning posters on this forum would call themselves centralists or moderates.
 
I don't even know why people accept and even love to see their sum of personal opinions to be identified with right or left box lol
 
On many issues I am VERY left leaning but this ridiculous american ultra progressive woke left trash is unbearable. I'll be rolling with Putin and oil executives before you see me with 17 genders, self loathing types.
 
People side with the political group who benefits them and their view of the world.

Right wingers have the loudest voices and proudest voices because their traits (business owners, celebs, etc people who have money) fall into that. They usually are more egotistical, proud, and want to show themselves off and their affiliation.

The only obnoxiously loud democrats tend to be feminists … although you won’t find many on Sherdog.

Personally I try to try to stay in the center because it’s all a ploy for power.
 
Zuckerberg didn't endorse Trump. The vast majority of celebs still lean left especially if they are going public with their political opinions. The influencer space is the only one that is more even because it's less controlled by elites even if YouTube, tiktok and others try hard to tip it in the lefts favor
 
dunno if he endorses Trump but his policies and those of META don't align with the rule of law. META hate the EU and especially GDPR. It may not be politically motivated but my guess is he will take the stance alongside anyone who doesn't want to question him. Do you think they wanted to completely remodel their web policies around this?
 
He publicly has bashed trump and endorsed left wing orgs and dei stuff on many occasions. They ban controversial right wing content and posts a lot quicker than they do controversial left wing stuff too
 
